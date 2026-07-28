Review: “Proof” with incredible Ed Begley Jr, inspiring performance benefiting Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research

For the El Portal’s production of David Auburn’s “Proof” starring Ed Begley Jr and Hayden Begley, presented by Jason Jeske and directed by Stuart Rogers, the inspiration came from all of the above. It was a short run, July 23 – 26, 2026 at the El Portal Theatre in North Hollywood, but certainly served as a momentous highlight for the theatre’s centennial year celebrations.

An explanation in the program for “Proof” revealed the impetus for the inspirational production. It noted that Ed Begley Jr has been living with Parkinson’s symptoms for over two decades. Ed and his daughter Hayden wanted to do a play together while still at the top of their game. Auburn’s Tony-winning Pulitzer Prize story of a daughter dealing with memories of a father in decline was the perfect choice.

The show turned “illness into art” and was even more impactful than the performances on stage. Concord Theatricals generously supported the project, with 100% of proceeds benefiting the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research. Click: https://give.michaeljfox.org/fundraiser/7362487

In addition to Ed and Hayden this production starred Kate Woods and Kelly Sry. And the brilliance of the direction can’t be overstated. With Stuart Rogers at the helm, the foursome wove an emotional storytelling tapestry that glowed with golden threads of humor throughout.

The back porch Chicago story follows Catherine (Hayden Begley—breathtaking with her role’s complexities) who cares for her genius mathematician father Robert (Ed Begley Jr—fearless with his strength and vulnerability) during his mental decline. Upon his death she meets Hal (Kelly Sry—offering subtlety as he goes from geeky-lover to betrayer), a grad student who is compelled to go through his professor’s old notebooks looking for mathematical breakthroughs. There’s a surprising spark between Catherine and Hal that’s blown out after he questions the authorship of an original “proof.” Controlling sister Claire (Kate Woods—taking charge with gusto and guilt) adds to the drama as she insists Catherine is unstable and wants to “look after” her in New York. It all adds up to a poignant family tale about love, trust and sacrifice.

Kudos to the craftsmanship of the “Proof” design team: set design Joel Daavid; lighting design Matt Richter; sound design Cricket S. Myers; costume design Alexandra Fatovich. Producers: Betsy Zajko, Lexi Sloan and Sara Fenton.

Theatre has never been more miraculous than this — Jason Jeske presents Ed Begley Jr and Hayden Begley in “Proof” by David Auburn, directed by Stuart Rogers, on the Debbie Reynolds Main Stage at the historic El Portal Theatre, 5269 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood, CA, in the NoHo Arts District.

For more information about the El Portal’s Centennial Anniversary Gala, November 28, 2026 at 7PM, call 818-508-4200 or go to ElPortalTheatre.com.

(All photos by Jeff Lorch)