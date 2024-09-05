VELOUR: A DRAG SPECTACULAR – Extended Run at La Jolla Playhouse

Sasha Velour wrote a book called The Big Reveal , on which this production is based. With direction by Moises Kaufman, the nearly solo performance is an impressive jump from Velour’s already successful appearance in the ninth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race .

Adroitly telling the story of the lure from an early age enjoying women’s clothing, the production evolves through a series of musical lip-sync numbers and impressive costume changes.

The challenge of building Velour’s heroine from a collection of personas is distilled effectively through a clever series of filmic devices.

The cast broke the fourth wall at just the right time, as the production risked losing momentum via repetition.

Very strong production techniques drive the energy of the evening. The requisite costume changes fit well with the pervasive diva-esque attitude of Velour. The musical choices are just about perfect, with one particularly disconcerting number that jars the audience from any complacency.

The goal of the evening is certainly not to preach merely to the converted; kudos to La Jolla Playhouse in presenting the production, which has been extended as a result of sellout performances. As Christopher Ashley points out in the production notes, the intent is not interested in shouting anyone down. But he also notes “two states have already passed laws explicitly restricting drag performances, while four other states have passed laws against ‘adult’ performances that could be used to target drag.”

This is a fascinating production for those unfamiliar with drag, and out doubly those more familiar will find much to cheer about.

Photos by Rich Soublet II

Ticket information here