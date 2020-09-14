evaCHILL Provides Ultrapersonal Cooling

Whatever you may believe about global climate change, you have undoubtedly had the experience of wanting some cool air around you. Air conditioning is expensive and a massive drain on resources. Fans are cheaper, but tend to only move the air around.

Along comes evaCHILL to provide you an ultrapersonal cooling option. About the size of 8 compact disc cases, the unit measures less than seven square inches. It cools air by forcing it over a reservoir of water, also purifying and humidifying the air. At less than $100, it is a viable solution for your desk.

I have been testing out the evaCHILL with my standing desk, and it is a great combination for the work from home strategy enveloping many people.

Don’t expect the unit to cool a whole room; the manufacturer suggests that users expect a cooling area of about 2 square meters.

You won’t feel guilty about needing freon, the active element in air conditioning. Instead, you merely refill the water reservoir and let evaCHILL work on cooling down your personal space.

Power is delivered by a USB type C cord; the designers certainly had portability and computing in mind. The water refill cycle varies between three and eight hours, depending on power selected. Your mileage may vary.

If you’re geeky, you will like the incredibly low power consumption of 7.5 watts and the cooling power, which ranges from 340-1190 BTU per hour.

If temperature trends continue as experts agree, solutions like this strike a great balance between personal comfort and power consumption.