Halloween 2020 – Making the Best of a Halloween No One Wants to Repeat

If there is one single thing everyone would vote for, it would be a guarantee not to repeat 2020. For adults hoping for a normal Halloween this year, all bets are off. But there are still a handful of alternatives to make for a slightly better holiday under the circumstances.

Fans recognize Alice Cooper as one of the rockers perfect for Halloween ghoulishness. Just in time for Halloween, the Godfather of Shock Rock has partnered with FITZgames.com to launch HorrorBox, a first-of-its-kind, haunted comedy card game with a focus on all things horror. Co-written by a team of horror fanatics, with help from the rock legend himself, the game prompts players to select from question cards like “Pennywise tricked me by…..”and “The tenth circle of hell is for….” No word on whether Alice provides any scary tips for the golf course, the former track star is a fiendish golfer despite a normal schedule of live concert tours often stretching six months a year.

Brad and Janet will be up to their hijinks with myriad drive-in performances of The Rocky Horror Picture Show. It will be interesting to see how the audience participation aspect of this film will be handled in this era of clampdown, but folks around San Diego can find out in Escondido.

For those Californians looking to take the edge off the scary aspects of the weekend, Platinum Vape has released a pumpkin spice version of their classic chocolate bar. The creamy chocolate has a hint of pumpkin, for a very autumnal effect. Day of the Dead gummy bears are also on offer.

If you are headed to Asheville, NC in the run up to the end of the year The Omni Grove Park Inn is revolutionizing the 28th National Gingerbread House Competition – the largest in the county! – by conducting the competition virtually and announcing new in-person and socially distanced activities for hotel guests and fans at-home. The resort’s goal is to preserve a slice of happiness, normalcy, and tradition as people across the country continue to navigate the new normal while seeking to immerse themselves in the holiday spirit.