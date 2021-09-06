Vehicle Review: 2021 Chevrolet Silverado RST

It was time for a visit back to my hometown, to show my wife parts of the city that she hasn’t seen, and which I haven’t seen in a long time. Chevrolet set us up with a shiny new Silverado, and we were riding in style.

The pick up truck is longer than vehicles I am used to, so much like the first time driving an RV I had to adjust accordingly. Fortunately the curbs in Buffalo are sturdy and well constructed, but soon I was navigating with aplomb. The ride was very comfortable and quiet, enabling us to scoot up to Niagara Falls easily. The incredibly sharp back-up camera and screen had me parking with ease in the crowded lot.

On the way back from seeing such natural splendor in power, the 6.2L V-8 engine was a dream. Despite its half ton weight, the drivetrain was full of pep. With 420-hp engine is ideal for towing. I was surprised at the fuel sufficiency, rated at 23 mpg city and 33 mpg. The instrument cluster is robust, providing trip data and engine status easily. The CarPlay display provided much ease of use, especially as I needed to supplement my memory of my hometown with Google Maps.

The Bose sound system was wonderful, and was ironically set to the classic vinyl station when I first drove the Silverado. The poignancy of hearing Fleetwood Mac's "Hypnotized" when I first riding started driving the Silverado was wonderful; I had that song was in constant cranial repeat while swimming laps in my school swim team. Indeed, the Bose system was excellent. During the times I was able to drive alone, I pushed the volume much higher than expected before noticing any distortion or barking.

The seats were comfortable and provided multiple points of adjustment. There was no sluggishness in acceleration and the braking was smooth and even. The crisp black exterior had tasteful red accents at various points.

I almost wish I had to do some hauling or gardening at night, as the bed was large and lighted. The Multi-Flex tailgate would’ve made access incredibly simple, with six available configurations.

Although I did not ride in back, I tried sitting in the rear row, and found it roomy and comfortable. The truck sits high, which provided an even better vantage point as we toured both city streets and country roads.

The temperature control was excellent, responding well to the range of weather that we naturally encountered in Buffalo, both hot and humid as well as rather chilly at one point.