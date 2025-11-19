The Last Waltz – A Loving Tribute From Chest Fever

What we enjoyed was a channeling of what The Band did with aplomb: making it seem all loose and fluid, but actually a rock solid tightness that belies the exuberance.

The Band built a song book as solid as any group of its era. After their debut album in 1968, the four Canadians and the drummer from Arkansas became the envy of myriad musicians. Eric Clapton and George Harrison wanted to join; Cream and Beatles had become overwhelming. Here instead were these timeless looking guys woodshedding in Woodstock with a throwback sound that whispered, then blew through the music scene. Neighbor Bob Dylan found these guys the perfect foil, and tapes leaked out to become the most infamous bootleg in rock.

The Band forged ahead for another eight years and finally decided to go out on top. They coordinated with promoter Bill Graham and set up The Last Waltz in San Francisco over Thanksgiving weekend 1976. For the seemingly outrageous price of $25, attendees were treated to a sterling lineup of guests ranging from Neil Young and Joni Mitchell to Van Morrison and Bob Dylan. Filmed by Martin Scorsese, it sits regularly near the top of the list of best concert films.

The well beloved San Diego band Mrs. Henry was presented with the invitation to recreate The Last Waltz several years ago under the banner of Chest Fever, and they recently restaged it at The Belly Up. For those hesitant about seeing a tribute band, don’t miss the next iteration of this performance. The musicians are tight and well-rehearsed. They inhabit the songs fully and reverently.

Full of swagger and confidence, the band pulls into Nazareth on their Mystery Train and makes a beautiful noise for many hours. As in the original, a horn section comes and goes. A bounty of guest musicians bring their unique approach to the almost-sacred set list. With a stamp of approval from the late Robbie Robertson and The Band Official Estate, Chest Fever’s performance definitely delivers.

Highlights are almost too numerous to mention, but let’s start with: “The Shape I’m In,” “Stage Fright,” “All Our Past Times” and “Acadian Driftwood.” As in the original, “Caravan” was a showstopper. That was about the only time most folks have seen Van Morrison in a wildly high spirited demeanor. At The Belly Up, Bryan Barbarin similarly tore up the stage, even mimicking Van’s unexpected high kicks.

Chest Fever’s set list approached 40 tracks, and from a mercenary standpoint that is great value for your ticket price. But more importantly, the musicianship was consistently solid. The songs are peerless. A splendid time was had by all.

Chest Fever: Guitar & Vocals – Dan Cervantes, Piano & Vocals – Jody Bagley, Bass & Vocals – Tim McNalley, Organ – Jeff Howell, Drums – Robbie Rae Hammett

Guests included: Dylan Donovan, Mike Stax, Jerry Ramey, Steve Rucker, Ash Easton, Batya Macadam Somer, The Wellsprings, Juan Carlos, Murf McRee, Mighty Joe Milano, Chris Torres, Daring Greatly, Jess Roberts, Midnight Jack Tempchin, Bryan Barbarin, Jamie Daniels, Rebecca Jade.

(photos by Brad Auerbach)