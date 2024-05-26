Great entertainment & dressy western outfits a hallmark of SHARE’s 71st Boomtown Gala

The classy chorus line of SHARE members started off the entertainment at the 71st annual Boomtown Gala. Fittingly the alluring opening number was “Hey, Big Spender,” with Cy Coleman lyrics adjusted to encourage donations and laughs. Over a dozen showgirls lined up on stage to sing and kick up their heels for charity.

In addition to the chorus cuties there was a troika of women who deserve congratulations for this year’s celebration. Held at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel (May 4, 2024), the event was led by Natalie Lander, VP of the Boomtown Show; September Sarno, VP of the Boomtown Gala party; and Corinna Fields, President of SHARE, Inc. They were the force behind the Boomtown Gala’s unrivaled grand tradition of philanthropy.

The SHARE ladies were also sublime during the grand finale, after a parade of guest stars performed for the enthusiastic crowd that packed the ballroom. A highlight was the crowd-pleasing Jon Fiore, who sang Vegas hits and Sinatra covers in a ‘ring-a-ding-ding’ style that harked back to the days when the Rat Pack would entertain at the Boomtown show.

Providing memorable moments in the jam-packed evening of entertainment were: Singer Terron Brooks, best known for playing Simba in Disney’s The Lion King on Broadway; singer Joseph Leo Bwarie, known for portraying Frankie Valli in the Tony-winning musical Jersey Boys; actor/singer Garrett Clayton, known for Disney’s Teen Beach series; actor/comedian Andrew Leeds, who performed a unique skit and song Alphabets; and sketch comedy actress Nicole Parker, whose comedy routine included impersonating the likes of Celine Dion and Emma Thompson. Plus the dynamic Nita Whitaker, noted for singing on the original Whitney Houston demos and recently won an NAACP award for Best Supporting Actress in the Broadway bound musical Born For This.

Interesting to note: SHARE (Share Happily and Reap Endlessly) was founded in 1953 by seven women, with some wives of the Rat Pack among them, with the mission to improve the lives of children and help local charities. The tradition of wearing dressy western attire started when the Boomtown Gala first debuted to create a fun and comfortable atmosphere for everyone. And it was a concession to all the husbands and boyfriends who didn’t want to attend another black-tie event.

This year the SHARE members wore their western teal blue dress shirts, and the cowboy outfits from other guests did not disappoint. Among the celebrities attending included Josh Flagg (Million Dollar Listing), Candy Spelling (Philanthropist, widow of Aaron Spelling), Dodger great Steve Garvey, Tommy Chong, James Keach, producer Mark Burg, Matthew Moy, Leonardo Nam (Westworld, Fast & Furious), Kym Douglas (Bold & Beautiful, Y&R), Lisa Breckenridge, Aimee Teegarden (Friday Night Lights & Hallmark movies), Kelly Stables, Selah Victor, Elle McLemore, Brooke Mueller Sheen, Lyriq Bent (Saw franchise, Rookie Blue), and more.

Among the charities benefitting from this year’s 71st gala: CASA, Exceptional Children’s Foundation (ECF), Team Primetime, The Art of Elysium, Ahead with Horses, Stuart House, Slavin Special Education Center and Sycamores- Hathaway House. The event also included a live and silent auction, dinner party, plus the spectacular show.