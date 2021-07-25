Hotel Cerro – The Ideal Base of Operations for Your Vacation in the Central Coast

I remain somewhat hesitant to continue pointing out all the great spots in the Central Coast of California, what if they get too popular? But a wonderful venue like Hotel Cerro deserves special note.

We recently spent a few days in San Luis Obispo, visiting some of our favorite spots and discovering a few new spots. Hotel Cerro’s blend of smart design, gracious service and eclectic cuisine made it the ideal base of our operations.

The hotel is a new property, with contemporary yet comfortable design. Some attributes are invisible (fibre optic internet) but most are subtle and thoughtful. Complimentary bespoke water bottles can be filled at myriad filtered water dispensers around the property (and are refilled daily at home as a reminder of our visit).

Our mountain view room was cleverly designed, with attention to a spacious walk-in shower, dual sinks and a separate room for the commode. The French shutters on the windows and door to the balcony were a sophisticated way to darken the room for the evening and brighten the space when I needed to get some work done at the modern desk.

The bedding was comfortable, delivering a solid night’s sleep after a day trekking in nearby Cayucos and Croad Vineyards.

The hotel also offers suites and garden facing rooms.

The rooftop pool was flanked by cabana day beds and chaise lounge chairs, and anchored at one end by a walk up bar. Serving light fare (salads and sandwiches), the poolside bar can attract a crowd late in the afternoon. The unique views of the surrounding hills are certainly part of the attraction.

Brasserie SLO is Hotel Cerro’s signature dining venue. Featuring ingredients from the hotel’s own Edible Garden, “terroir is infused into the tastes we share with our guests.” No idle boast, the food is delightful.

We were seated in the Mission Fig Patio, and were served an array of fare from the region. We started with summer truffle flatbread, comprised of goat cheese truffle bechamel, roasted mushrooms, parmesan cheese and arugula. The flavors and textures blended delightfully. Also as a starter we shared wood oven-roasted beets, which had been citrus marinated and then served with feta mousse, frisee lettuce, toasted pistachios and sherry honey vinaigrette.

As usual, we each thought the other’s entrée was better. That is a happy problem, as we shared lemon thyme fire roasted salmon (with charred corn, confit cherry heirloom tomatoes, bacon lardons, crispy potatoes and spinach coulis) and pan seared scallops (with orange coconut milk, black rice and an almond citrus salad). Our server suggested a delightful Grenache Blanc (2019) from Thatcher in nearby Paso Robles, CA. A perfectly crisp taste to accompany the seafood.

Sadly, our time at Hotel Cerro flew by too quickly and we can’t wait for another visit.

Reservations and more information here.