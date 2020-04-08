Laughs & shows with Jimmy Kimmel Live during Coronavirus Quarantine

Jimmy Kimmel is teaching us that comedy will get us through. Our world is a big uncertain Covid-19 screwed-up mess, yet Kimmel continues to make us laugh. And he will with his Jimmy Kimmel Live! weeknights on ABC and on youtube/JimmyKimmelLive; Who Wants To Be A Millionaire starting Wednesday, April 8 on ABC; and the All-Star Lady Gaga curated special One World: Together at Home airing Saturday April 18, 2020.

Kimmel is among the talkshow hosts such as Jimmy Fallon, Stephen Colbert, Seth Meyers, Trevor Noah, and others who are under the same social-distancing and self-quarantining rules as we are during the Coronavirus pandemic. So they have adapted their shows for these crazy times.

The late night stars continue to offer their outrageous and hopefully comical observations about the insanity of the current events. They record their monologues and comedy bits from home, and then they air it on the networks, websites and YouTube.

Emerging as the most refreshing among the at-home broadcasts “presented in Corona-Vision” is Jimmy Kimmel Live! “From his house,” as his giggling daughter Jane announces in the opening credits. It is as heartwarming as it is hilarious, giving viewers a glimpse of a likable star/family man who is going through the same stuff we are during the at-home lock-downs due to the Coronavirus. Sure he mentions the absurdities in the news, but it’s his funny “every-man under house arrest” spin that let’s us know “we’re all in this together.” He’s having a buddy-to-buddy conversation with his audience, not just rattling off jokes pretending things are normal.

While self-isolating at his house in Los Angels, Kimmel is doing monologues and video chatting with guests and his security guard Guillermo to see how they’re holding up. At first he was recording on his iPad, now he’s set up with real cameras. It still comes off as a “let’s put on a show at home” project, especially when he involves his kids Jane, 4, Billy, 2, and wife Molly.

Kimmel included the kids in a fun living room version of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire to plug his ABC game show gig starting Wednesday, April 8, 2020. The new Who Wants to Be a Millionaire has him hosting a special run of episodes featuring celebrity contestants playing for charity.

Also for charity, NBC, ABC and CBS, plus AXS TV have joined forces to broadcast a show hosted by Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, and Stephen Colbert called One World: Together at Home, airing Saturday April 18. The two-hour global special features appearances by Lady Gaga, Paul McCartney, Elton John, Billie Eilish, Alanis Morissette, John Legend, Stevie Wonder, Kacey Musgraves, Chris Martin, Lizzo, Eddie Vedder, David Beckham, Billy Joe Armstrong, Idris Elba, Keith Urban, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, the Sesame Street Muppets & more.

The show that will be packed with messages of hope was curated in collaboration with Lady Gaga who has been working with the advocacy organization Global Citizen to raise funds to fight the coronavirus. Gaga was on Kimmel’s show to talk about the special being produced in partnership with Global Citizen globalcitizen.org and the World Health Organization www.who.int/COVID-19. No one will be asking for money during the show, generous donors have already supported the cause. Its purpose is to give people a break from the news and enjoy an entertaining show together at home.

To lift your spirits, tune in some fun entertainment with Jimmy Kimmel Live! weeknights on ABC and on youtube/JimmyKimmelLive; Who Wants To Be A Millionaire starting Wednesday, April 8 on ABC; and the special One World: Together at Home airing Saturday April 18, 2020. Stay well.