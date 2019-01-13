PBS and KCET join forces presenting great shows–with new seasons of Victoria and Doc Martin

There’s exciting news in store for Southern California as PBS SoCal and KCET with LINK TV are united into one new community-supported institution – the Public Media Group of Southern California. Joining forces creates a stronger PBS flagship for Southern California to present more great programming for their viewers.

January 2019, PBS SoCal and KCET announced an agreement to merge the two companies, establishing a powerful PBS flagship organization on the West Coast, forming a center for public media innovation and creativity that serves the more than 18 million people living in Southern California.

The union offers the opportunity to present more original multi-platform programs. It will address the diverse community in Southern California and the nation; plus innovative community engagement experiences that educate, inform, entertain, and empower.

The Public Media Group of Southern California will be able to present a diverse selection of programing that covers the spectrum. It will showcase everything from the award-winning Victoria, following the Queen of the British Empire, on PBS SoCal, with Season 3 starting January 13. And Doc Martin, following the grumpy but lovable English seaside doctor, on KCET, with Season 8 starting Thursday, January 24, 2019. Both are great programing gifts for viewers and supporters.

Viewers have adored the first two seasons of the acclaimed Masterpiece series Victoria. And they have much anticipation for the third season that launches on Sunday, January 13, and runs through Sunday, March 3.

Victoria was showcased at the Television Critics Association’s summer 2018 press tour and a highlight of the PBS presentation was a Masterpiece interview session with Daisy Goodwin, the writer, creator and executive producer of Victoria.

Goodwin piqued everyone’s expectation of the show that stars Jenna Colman as the fascinating young monarch, wife and mother, as well as Tom Hughes as her passionate Prince Albert.

When Victoria returns, the drama will find the Queen facing a crisis that threatens to end her reign. Yet the petite but fearless monarch stands tall to bring order as revolution breaks out across Europe.

Season three starts as the Revolutions of 1848 are underway, with the downtrodden throughout Europe agitating for the overthrow of aristocratic rule.

Passion is also an issue in the bedroom at Buckingham Palace, where Victoria is reluctant to risk more pregnancies. Victoria and Albert find themselves at odds about their offspring, and increasingly with each other.

Victoria, Season 3 will introduce new historical characters including the vainglorious Lord Palmerston, played by Laurence Fox from Inspector Lewis. Also vexing the queen this season is Kate Fleetwood (Harlots) as Victoria’s devoted but troubled half-sister, Princess Feodora, who seeks refuge at Buckingham Palace due to political unrest back home in Germany.

Returning are Tom Hughes as Victoria’s devoted husband, Prince Albert; Nell Hudson (Outlander) as the queen’s dresser, Miss Skerrett and Ferdinand Kingsley (Borgia) as Mr. Francatelli, the royal chef.

The story of Victoria continues to fascinate audiences, a tiny woman who ruled over the largest empire the world has ever known. The Victoria series is from ITV, executive produced by Damien Timmer, Kate McKerrell and Daisy Goodwin for Mammoth Screen, and Rebecca Eaton for Masterpiece, the leader in great dramas.

PBS will provide more regal entertainment with Victoria and Albert: The Wedding (Sun., Jan. 13), a glorious re-imagining of one of the most famous weddings of all time with English historian Lucy Worsley. And Margaret: The Rebel Princess (Sun., Feb. 10), a two-part special that profiles the woman whose own life and loves reflected the social and sexual upheavals of the 20th century.

Tune in to PBS SoCal for royal treats, and more great British productions on KCET, including the upcoming season of Doc Martin starring Martin Clunes, all part of the great merger that offers great programming.