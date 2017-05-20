California’s Drought Emergency is Over and Mammoth Mountain is Still Serving Skiers and Riders

Governor Brown recently declared the California drought emergency is over. At least one ski resort in California has hinted they may stay open through the next ski season. The incredible precipitation across the state has been a boon for many industries. Our trip to Mammoth Mountain revealed the splendor of massive amounts of snowfall. The most startling aspect was the sign high atop the mountain, the traditional spot for team photos was at waist level. Rather than stand under the sign as usual, pointing to landmarks elsewhere, skiers clambered onto the sign in delight.

Dakine is a successful purveyor of quality ski equipment, and I was able to enjoy the bountiful snow in gear that was more comfortable than expected. Featuring Gore-Tex for guaranteed dryness, each article of clothing kept me toasty. The Team Rover Mitt featured a four way stretch shell, encasing an inner construction of Gore-Tex that was waterproof yet breathable. The Barlow Pant was cut for relaxed hip and thigh, with a straight leg. Each seam was fully taped for strength and additional insulation. At the knee, however, shaped seams provided full articulation. Boot gaiters and thoughtfully designed pockets made for a well-constructed pant. I was never sweaty nor cold, regardless of where on the hill I skied.

Similarly, the Smyth jacket protected me from the biting winds invariably found at the top of Scotty’s. That pinnacle of the mountain offers spectacular views and precarious descents. Highlights of the jacket include a cut that was comfortable enough for layering, yet displayed a slimmer fitting silhouette. For those skiing with audio, the internal media pocket is undoubtedly useful. I appreciated the one-handed drawcord system, for easy disrobing. In addition, the collar venting system provided cooling upper body air when needed. I eschewed the handy wrist gaiters, as my mittens were plenty warm. With two year limited warranties, I am feeling confident of the value of my Dakine outerwear.

Mammoth Mountain is gearing up for Memorial Day, so there is plenty of skiing left. Indeed, they plan to stay open past July 4th.

Mammoth is very ambitious in getting people up the hill with a minimum of fuss. Several of the more popular lifts invariably get backed up, but on balance the experience is great. Grooming still starts well before first tracks, so skiers are assured well-tended runs. My daughters have moved well past the bunny slopes and ski school, and I am confident that cycle continues for families of all stripes.