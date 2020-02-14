Love, revenge & ‘HAMLET The Rock Musical’ Feb 14-23 El Portal…Rock On!

Rock on with ‘HAMLET THE ROCK MUSICAL,’ as veteran rock concert producer David Carver talks about the launch of the show’s world tour at the historic El Portal Theatre, premiering Friday, February 14, with 8 performances only, special limited run through Sunday, February 23

What makes HAMLET THE ROCK MUSICAL one of the must-see shows of the season? “People will experience a flood of emotions. It will tug at your soul, tug at your heartstrings. It’s a rock’n’roll rollercoaster ride, with entertaining songs and high energy dance numbers. It is impressive. People will be entertained 100%,” insisted David Carver, producer of Hamlet The Rock Musical, who says it’s his greatest joy to revive this lost theatrical treasure.

Carver has the cred to know about the excitement that’s being created, since for over 30 years he has produced concerts with rock-n-roll greats including Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers, Aerosmith, Bob Seger, Sheryl Crow, etc. “It’s not hype if you deliver, and Hamlet delivers,” he assures.

The impressive Payson Lewis is perfectly cast as the super-hot Hamlet. With his music concert background, Carver knows rockstars and assures that Lewis has the rockstar swagger. “Payson has that intangible quality that commands the stage,” Carver said.

The Shakespeare classic has murder, love, revenge, and tragedy. In addition to Lewis as Hamlet, Fatima El–Bashir will raise the roof with her voice as Ophelia; Kevin Bailey as Claudius; Carly Thomas Smith as Gertrude; Thomas Hobson/Horatio; Ian Littleworth/Laertes; Larry Cedar/Polonius), Michael Deni/Marcellus; Justin Michael Wilcox/Rosencrantz; Alli Miller/Guildenstern; and Steve B Green as Ghost/Priest), plus the ensemble.

Award-winner Bill Castellino (pre-Broadway production of Cagney) directs a cast of 16. “Bill is making bold choices, creating the ‘wow’ factor. And there’s powerful contemporary dance from choreographer Janet Roston (Ovation Award-winner),” Carver said. Also inventive sets, staging, and state-of-the-art lighting technology.

“Hamlet The Rock Musical is creatively and intellectually done. It is completely sung, and a lot of the lyrics in the show are lifted right out of Shakespeare’s play. The incredible original work featured music and lyrics by Cliff Jones. We added a 21st Century vibe to it with additional music, lyrics and orchestrations by Craig Fair, joined by musical director and conductor Doug Oberhamer. So it’s very modern and we’re ready to rock the El Portal,” Carver announced.

Recalling previous versions of the production Carver reports, “People have gone to the boxoffice at intermission to get tickets for another performance. It’s that good. And I’ve been inspired to bring the excitement of this musical to stages around the world.”

HAMLET THE ROCK MUSICAL, the 2020 world tour opens at the El Portal Theatre Friday, Feb. 14; and runs Saturday, Feb. 15; Sunday Feb. 16; Wednesday, Feb. 19; Thursday, Feb. 20; Friday, Feb. 21; Saturday, Feb. 22; and Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020.

For tickets visit ElPortalTheatre.com or call the box office at (818) 508-4200. The El Portal Theatre is located at 5269 Lankershim Blvd. in North Hollywood, California.