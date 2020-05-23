Time Now to Back Up Your Digital Life – Here is The Solution From Western Digital

Perhaps one of your sheltering in place projects is to scan and save photos, or preserve some documents. Or you realize that having a physical backup of your computer is a sensible strategy.

Either way, Western Digital has an array of products to provide a solution.

I stepped into the My Passport for Mac. It is hugely portable and works easily straight out of the box. The unit pairs adroitly with Apple’s Time Machine backup software. I added a weekly reminder to plug the unit in at the end of my Monday, and rest easy thereafter.

Drag and drop capability is also availability.

My Passport is compatible with USB-C™ and USB-A, and I have no trouble getting anywhere near its 2TB capacity. But you can go further with the 4TB or 5TB models. Pricing is $89 and $129.

Regardless, the security of the unit provides confidence via built-in 256-bit AES hardware encryption with password protection.

Finally, the three year warranty lets you buy with confidence.

If you haven’t already found sufficient religion about backing up your computer, now is the time.