Creative Speakers Amp Up Your Work From Home Experience

Like many folks, I want to make the best of my Work From Home experience. I have a great standup desk, and to amp up my WFH experience sonically, I looked to the Creative T100 Compact Hi-Fi 2.0 Desktop Speakers for Computers and Laptops.

Music is a near-constant in my WFH strategy, and I grew up envying and eventually owning some big-ticket stereo speakers. I occasionally think about my Bose 901 speakers the way Citizen Kane thought about Rosebud.

So I had some trepidation about the compact size (and price) of the T100s.

But after ‘road testing’ the T100s (while flying my desk, to admittedly mix metaphors) for several weeks, I am pleased at their smooth, balanced sound.

The out of box experience is delightful; set up via Bluetooth 5.0 is uncomplicated. Other connection options include 3.5 mm AUX-in, Optical-in, and USB FLAC.

Most of the audio frequencies are handled by the 2.75″ full-range drivers with built-in digital amplifiers, powering at 40 watts RMS (and peak power of up to 80 watts). My big concern, which turned out to be unmerited, was bass response. Speaker technology has improved admirably over the years, and Creative leverages its “BasXPort™ Technology” to deliver rich low frequencies without need for a separate subwoofer. I pumped through a range of music. Although the mostly acoustic second side of Led Zeppelin III was rendered nicely, I was pleasantly surprised that the first, heavier side was also enjoyable. Granted, it was not the same as turning my Marantz 2270 up to 11 with my 901s, but then again I wasn’t in party mode….I was working from home.

The speakers come paired with a wireless remote control (with EQ presets and adjustable bass and treble settings), but I have found it useful only on occasion.

The minimalist design of the speakers is welcome, and unobtrusive on my desk.

On balance, for less than $100 the T100 provides a great bang for the buck, and a smart way to upgrade your WFH audio strategy.