Stand Up at Your Desk – Before, During and After the Clampdown

Long before we were banished to home, we knew that endless hours sitting at your desk was a recipe for all sorts of bad things. With many folks now hunkering down at home, the prospect of a standing desk is even more attractive. There are many on offer, but we wanted high levels of quality in both style and workmanship. That took us to Fully.

Fully touts itself as bringing a “human-centered approach to the workplace.” Judging by our experience, I would concur. The company strives to bring “more movement, flow, and well-being into your work day.”

We looked over Fully’s broad range of office furniture products, and settled toward the Jarvis Bamboo Standing Desk. The customization options include color of the hardware stand as well as size, shape and color of the bamboo desk top. We chose the natural bamboo color over the dark bamboo option. And we pondered the contour desk shape, where the front edge gently curves inward, but decided the classic rectangular shape was the direction we wanted.

And then the seven dimension possibilities gave us a good sense of control. Options ranged from 30” x 27” to a rather massive 78” x 30” desk top.

Further options include adding a drawer (also in stylish bamboo) and several powered grommets. The former provides handy storage of the little things you want near at hand, but not cluttering your desktop. The latter help tame the wild spaghetti of power cords that inevitably make a jungle on and under your desk. We chose one drawer and two grommets. Other options include under-desk wire taming trays and a clamp-mounted surge protector.

We built our desk online, and soon the shipment arrived.

The out-of-box experience was good. The parts were thoughtfully packaged, and importantly the instructions were crisp. The only unsupplied tool I needed was a drill for pilot holes to ensure the desk drawer was well attached to the underside of the desktop.

The only potentially confusing aspect was to understand that once built, everything you were doing in the build out was upside down and backward. Hence, placement of the drawer and control panel took some thinking. But with some spatial relation assistance from my wife, all turned out well.

Once we turned the desk over and gave it our first test, it was gratifying to see the desk top raise and lower smoothly and quietly.

“When we feel better in our bodies, we feel more connected to ourselves, to our work, and to the people and world around us.”

—David Kahl, founder of Fully

Over the ensuing days and weeks I have indeed felt better about the hours at my desk. I set a reminder every two hours to stand for at least twenty minutes, and this change of position seems to help not only my body but my brain. There is only so much you can do about what your job requires of your time flying a desk. But being able to fly a desk with physical options as part of the strategy certainly improves outlook and hence performance.