Exciting ICE SHOW musical March 19-22 at El Portal Theatre

The community is buzzing with excitement about the ICE SHOW that’s coming to the historic El Portal Theatre, the musical “FAIRYTALES ON ICE” March 19 to 22. It is the first time in the history of the impressive theatre built in 1926, that a fantastic ice skating show will be presented on a “frozen” stage. This comes with this year’s 2020 premier show, celebrating the El Portal’s 20th anniversary of the revival and rebuild of the theatre.

Audiences will marvel at the amazing champion skating stars. And they can also be on hand to honor an ice skating community hero, Lou McClary. The World War II veteran turns 93 in March, and on opening day of the ICE SHOW McClary will grab the spotlight to receive an award for his incredible lifetime of protecting people. In addition to his career with the Los Angeles Police Department, he also provided security for the LA Kings hockey team and renown Olympic and championship ice skaters on tour.

The producer of the ICE SHOW, Ron Kurtz said, “Lou McClary is being honored because he spent 70 years protecting the people of Southern California.” And “ice” people were a big part of that.

“This award just blew my mind,” the energetic McClary said. “I’m the luckiest guy in the world and I know it. I had some great times being around all the ice skaters over the decades. There are great stories about the great Gretzky, Nancy Kerrigan, Michelle Kwan, Brian Boitano, Tai Babilonia and Randy Gardner, and many more.”

McClary has had a wonderful life, not just the years as a police man (part of five generations of law enforcement), or security for every major ice show and skating star, and the LA Kings for 42 years. Lou was also called upon to protect some rock stars too. “Even President Ronald Reagan personally called me to handle security check-ins for him,” McClary noted. Being honored at the ice show special for him.

There have been lots of great shows at the El Portal, but there’s never been an ice show. This is the first, it’s unique, it’s a special gift of entertainment. It will blow the mind to see the skaters who are such great athletes. They train all the time because they want every performance to be a perfect 10.

“I know people will see perfection, and I am so proud I’ll be on hand to see it,” says McClary, who has seen a lot of amazing things in his 93 years.

Ice shows are a wonderful form of spectacular entertainment, and the El Portal’s show, “FAIRYTALES ON ICE” March 19-22, is for everyone. The classic stories of Cinderella and Peter Pan will spin a magical musical tale of wonder on ice with professional championship skaters, Broadway quality singers and Cirque styled performers captivating the audience.

It’s presented by the El Portal Theatre and 3000 Miles Off Broadway offering entertainment for families, sport fans, theater goers, etc.— everyone who wants to see an incredible show.

Anyone who buys tickets on Thursday, March 19 for the show and the short ceremony to honor Lou will get a discount with the code LOU!

Visit ElPortalTheatre.com for tickets or call the box office at (818) 508-4200. El Portal Theatre is located at 5269 Lankershim Blvd. in North Hollywood. Great deals for group rates.