Cirque du Soleil’s VOLTA, awesome acts that soar

Review: VOLTA, the 22nd edition of the exceptionally-creative shows from Cirque du Soleil presented in the Los Angeles area, can take its place among the awesome crowd-pleasing events under the innovative Cirque big top. This time they have pitched their “tent” in Dodger Stadium’s spacious parking lot.

VOLTA soars as it offers thrilling BMX bike stunts that defy gravity, along with unique acrobatic acts, strong and graceful aerialist, as well as athletes taking flight as they bounce around a revolving set of double trampolines. Plus an exotic floating lady gives a ballet-like performance while being held suspended in mid-air by just her hair. There were no cables or chin straps to be seen, just a long cord attached to her top-knot hair bun. She is different and fits in beautifully among the many talented performers who push the limits of physical wonder.

In-between the flyers, leapers, and jumpers is rib-tickling comedy thanks to a verrry French mime/clown interacting with the audience. His pantomime routines had him acting out a day at the beach, as well as a hysterical day at the laundromat.

There is an imaginative story that emerges tying the acts together. As the show goes along a young man is introduced. He is comfortable among the fearless daredevils until his hat is removed to reveal shocking blue feathers instead of hair. He is ashamed and withdrawns in embarrassment.

Throughout the show we learn his heart-tugging backstory. He looks at flickering home movies that come to life. He was a happy kid flying with his free-spirited mother, and doing crazy tricks on bikes and other street sports. Lured into joining other free spirits, the boy with the blue feathered hair learns acceptance.

Other unique talents are showcased throughout the storytelling: a Double-Dutch rope jumping act; acrobats jumping through rings; and folks roller skating around.

It’s funny to note that while a few of the awesome acts are being presented there’s a group of mindless minions traversing the stage taking selfies and being obsessed with their lit-up cell phones. They never look up or around at the acts of amazement going on. Undoubtedly a commentary on the ubiquitous devices that obscure the wonderment that can be found in the every day circus of our lives.

VOLTA explores the themes of celebrating differences and unique qualities in a world where technology often isolates people from one another rather than freeing them.

Written and directed by Bastien Alexandre, with Jean Guibert as the director of creation, VOLTA weaves acrobatics in a visually striking world driven by a stirring melodic score, composed by Anthony Gonzalez from the international electronic group M83.

VOLTA will perform under the Big Top at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles January 18—March 8, 2020; and at the OC Fair and Event Center in Costa Mesa March 18—April 19, 2020.

For tickets call 1-877-9CIRQUE (1-877-924-7783), or visit cirquedusoleil.com.