‘HOLIDAY MAGIC’ show is ‘awesome’ and ‘hilarious’ at the El Portal Theatre Dec 28 & 29 for $25!

It’s “Awesome!” and “Hilarious!” That’s what reviewers and fun-loving ordinary folks are saying about the “HOLIDAY MAGIC!” show presented by 3,000 Off-Broadway Productions on the Debbie Reynolds Mainstage at the historic El Portal Theatre in the NOHO Arts District, North Hollywood, California. The special three performance engagement is for two days only, Saturday, December 28, at 2 pm and 7 pm, and Sunday December 29, at 2 pm. And ALL SEATS are $25. How’s that for family friendly!

HOLIDAY MAGIC! is a gift from the producers, 3000 Miles Off Broadway Productions’ impresarios Ron Kurtz and Gary Grantham. “This is among our most exciting shows, Bring fans entertainment, magic and comedy at a price that is unbelievably affordable. It’s a great getaway for a couple of hours,” says producer Kurtz.

Award-winning comedian & magician, Chipper Lowell (of Masters of Illusion fame) headlines this delightful evening of magic and comedy between Christmas and New Year’s Eve. Chipper has been described as an “artistic cyclone of talent and comedy” by the press. The red head’s best known “skills” can usually be found onstage, doling out witty remarks, presenting bizarre feats of original magic, ad-libbing with audience members who can’t stop laughing and gadgets out of his prop trunks, and in short, creating a wonderful event of high-energy laughs and amazement for all those in attendance.

Holiday Magic also features Stoil and Ekaterina, a high energy quick change and magic act, from Las Vegas, the Magic Castle in Hollywood and TV. Stoil grew in Sofia, Bulgaria and he began to perform magic at the age of 10. Stoil and Ekaterina moved to the United States in 1998 after numerous performances on cruise ships and theatres throughout Europe, Greece, cypress, Israel, South Korea and Japan.

Stoil and Ekaterina use comedy and costume changes to create a high energy show. In 2008, they received the Prestigious Merlin Magic Award from the International Magicians Society for the Best and Most Colorful Quick Change Act in Las Vegas.

The family fun continues with HOLIDAY MAGIC stars Kadan Bart Rockett & Brooklyn Nicole Rockett (top ten finalists of America’s Got Talent 2017, also featured on Kelly & Ryan, and Little Big Shots).

Kadan Bart Rockett has been called a ‘real life’ Harry Potter by Simon Cowell himself, and has left the America’s Got Talent panelist gobsmacked after performing his incredible illusions on the show. Kadan’s sister and assistant, Brooklyn, adds her own spunk and personality to the show. The young duo creates amazing illusions, and Kadan, 14, is recognized as the world’s youngest professional Magician. He and Brooklyn, 12, have circled the globe twice performing in over 40 countries!

HOLIDAY MAGIC! Starring Chipper Lowell, with Stoil & Ekaterina, and Kadan & Brooklyn Rockett, runs Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019 at 2 pm, and Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019 at 7 pm. And Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 at 2 pm.

ALL SEATS are $25. Visit ElPortalTheatre.com for tickets or call the box office at (818) 508-4200. El Portal Theatre is located at 5269 Lankershim Blvd. in North Hollywood.