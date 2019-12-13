Hollywood Bag Ladies Christmas shopping for Lupus LA

Christmas shopping was in full swing at the at the annual Hollywood Bag Ladies Luncheon for Lupus LA. It was a benefit for Lupus LA with hundreds of well-heeled women gathering in Beverly Hills to snap up designer handbags.

The Beverly Hilton ballroom had overflowing tables displaying luxurious purses, totes, and clutches. The set up was for a high-tech silent auction that featured spirited bidding via the ladies’ smart phones. The hundreds of trendy treasures, new and vintage, were donated from the handbag collections of top designers and the closets of generous celebrities.

Guests interested in the pricey pocketbooks helping a great cause included Dancing With The Stars darling Gilles Marini (Days of our Lives), Rosanna Arquette (Ratched; Pulp Fiction), Ali Hillis (Grey’s Anatomy; Gods of Medicine), Donal Logue (Gotham), Kellie Martin (The Hailey Dean Mysteries Hallmark series), Kristen Renton (Sons of Anarchy), Nancy Utley (Chairman, Fox Searchlight Pictures), Kelly Stone (sister of Sharon Stone), Tom Arnold (3 Days with Dad) and more. Billy Harris served as host and auctioneer for the afternoon of fashion and fun.

Lupus LA’s 2019 Woman of Achievement honoree, Dr. Sheila Barbarino, was the big star of the afternoon on November 22. Dr. Barbarino, a board-certified surgeon with a fellowship in oculo-facial plastics and cosmetic plastic surgery, was honored for her support of Lupus LA. “Lupus isn’t something that happens to people in some other place or another part of the world, it happens to your neighbor, sister or friend,” said Dr. Barbarino. “There are over 5 million patients in the world who carry the lupus diagnosis, and that’s not including those who don’t even know they have it. Lupus LA is the biggest and strongest group of fighters of any autoimmune disease I’ve seen, and I am so proud to be a part of this group of talented, gifted and altruistic people. I am most hopeful that someday soon the fight will be won and there will be a cure.”

Adam Seklowitz, producer and Chairman of Lupus LA, said, “At the heart of Lupus LA is our collective ability to listen to patients and create the opportunities that help them thrive despite their disease. We are here to tell your story, and to remind the world that, collectively, this disease is our fight.”

The Annual Hollywood Bag Ladies Luncheon benefiting Lupus LA is the premiere charity event bringing together the most stylish and fabulous of LA’s “ladies who lunch.” In addition to the silent auction there were boutiques and experiences from Theory, Lalique, Karen Lazar, and Blushington. Plus, grab bags with surprise gifts inside – including jewelry, skincare, beauty products, airline miles, and much more.

This year’s event raised over a quarter of a million dollars to help and give hope to all who suffer from the autoimmune disease. For more information, visit www.LupusLA.org.