Santa’s Christmas Gift Guide 2019

Every year Santa gets inundated with letters and wish lists. One year, Santa received a list on Christmas Eve and he had to tell his little daughter that the real Santa could not work that fast. But this year, Santa wants to deliver his list early, so that all his favorite elves and readers can get a jump start.

Botanical Bliss

What better gift than the gift of a good night’s rest? Santa works hard every year, and he knows all the people on his Nice List deserve a solid night’s sleep. There are myriad choices when it comes to getting a mattress, but for the discerning sleeper who enjoys an all-natural approach to bedtime, this is the ideal choice. The organic cotton top layer provides unrestricted airflow and steady moisture absorption. On the bottom are a series of organic latex layers, built to your desired firmness. In between is a layer of organic New Zealand wool that further controls for body temperature and support. With an amazing 100 night trial, you are guaranteed to be a real thoughtful Santa. The best news for Santa is that he doesn’t have to deliver these mattresses, the manufacturer ships them straight to you. The busy elves at Plush Beds have offered some amazing discounts, use Coupon Code: BLACK19 through December 1st Cyber Monday and thereafter use Coupon Code: CYBER19 for the next twelve days of Christmas.

Asystem

Santa finds that even if he doesn’t drive the sleigh, he needs to take care of his skin. He also strives to maintain a healthy diet, and one that includes the proper supplements. That is why he is giving many folks on his list products from Asystem, a complete solution for good health. Santa loves the fragrance-free daily skincare system because it is sourced from high-quality ingredients for the best results. Antioxidant protection is derived from fruit stem cells and algae extract that combats the appearance of aging…a definite concern because Santa is indeed ageless. In addition, Santa takes a daily pack of five capsules comprised of highest quality clinical ingredients. The combination increases all the things that Santa likes best: focus, stamina, energy, recovery, mood and increased sex drive.

Sennheiser Headphones

Santa has been a fan of the PXC 550 noise cancelling headphones for years. The exclusive NoiseGard™ Hybrid adaptive noise cancelling technology creates Santa’s own aural space in even the most chaotic of environments; he avoids the occasional bark when Rudolph complains about attaining full speed. Actually, the louder the noise around you, the stronger it is cancelled. This is perfect in both an open air sleigh at top speed and a roaring jet in flight. The incredible 30 hour battery life ensures Santa has all his favorite tunes available during the entirety of his midnigt run (do the math, Santa travels across myriad time zones). Because the elves have whipped up an extra batch of these comfortable beauties (Santa never travels without them), they are able to offer a Black Friday / Cyber Monday deal that drops the price from $349 to $199.

Yellow Submarine Slippers

Santa is most famous for his mode of air transport, but he has always given credit to the four Liverpudlians who came up with the most colorful underwater vehicle. That is why when Santa is finished after a long day in the shop, he retires with Mrs. Claus to the toasty warmth of his fireside abode. In order to ensure his little piggies stay warm, Santa loves these plush slippers. Whether Santa chooses a Campari and soda or an IPA to reward his labors, he always uses the handy Yellow Submarine bottle opener to remind him of all the great music those four lads created in only six years.

Be-Bop Deluxe Modern Music 5 Disc Limited Edition Boxed Set

Like most music fans, Santa has his list of artists whose recognition is inversely proportional to their talent. On Santa’s list are the criminally underrated Poco, Paul Kelly, Paul Brady, Steve Forbert and most recently Drew Holcomb. But ever since the 70s Santa has held Be-Bop Deluxe in high regard. This release further cements Santa’s love of Bill Nelson’s musical vision. The collection is a treasure trove of delights. The original release is newly remastered from the original master tapes, and features an additional 55 bonus tracks drawn from new 5.1 surround sound and stereo mixes from the original multi-track master tapes, a concert recorded by BBC radio from October 1976, a previously unreleased “official bootleg” recording of a concert at the Riviera Theater in Chicago, previously unreleased out-takes from the album sessions, along with a BBC TV Old Grey Whistle Test appearance. Visuals include a lavishly illustrated book with many previously unseen photographs and a new essay by Nelson, as well as postcards and a replica poster. Those truly appreciative fans on Santa’s list will also get the expanded edition of the band’s epic “Sunburst Finish” album.

Advent in Croatia

Santa is best known for his annual day of travel, but what he really enjoys is getting off the beaten track and enjoying his voyage. Advent in Croatia is the perfect anecdote. From Istria in the northwest to Dubrovnik on the southern Dalmatian Coast to Zagreb, the capital, and many places in between, the month of December until the end of the first week of January will be a festive five weeks, lighting up this country of four million people with the holiday spirit. The capital city of Zagreb offers a Christmas market that is considered the best of its kind in Europe (it is the only destination to win European Best Destinations Best Christmas Market for 2016, 2017 and 2018). In Old Town Dubrovnik’s main street, vendors sell succulent sausages, shots of rakija, craft beer, glasses of wine, and locally produced arts and crafts. Live entertainment is also on offer, from traditional folk dancing to live klapa shows to concerts by famous Croatian bands and artists.

Oral-B A.I. Electric Toothbrush

Santa and Mrs. Claus instilled oral hygiene in their daughters early, so it was no problem getting the younger daughter to adapt this artificial intelligence equipped toothbrush into her regime. In fact, the budding journalist provides this first hand account: “The Genius X toothbrush has been a great addition to my oral care routine. The sleek look and feel of the toothbrush goes hand in hand with the many benefits this toothbrush offers. Connecting the toothbrush with the app on your phone is easy and convenient, which was something I was worried about. The multiple levels of operations and settings of this brush stands out, as you can change the setting depending on what area of your mouth you are cleaning. It also has a light on the top which flashes a red color when you are pressing too hard as a reminder to gently brush your teeth. The only issue I have found is it doesn’t alert you after 2 minutes of brushing which is a feature I was really looking for in an electric toothbrush, and I think the majority of people find essential when brushing their teeth.”

