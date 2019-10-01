NoHo’s El Portal Theatre’s music concerts & comedy shows, feel-good affordable entertainment

Feel-good affordable entertainment— great music concerts & jubilant comedy shows at NoHo’s historic El Portal Theatre through the end of 2019.

Exciting shows are coming to the historic El Portal Theatre from 3000 Miles Off Broadway Productions’ impresarios Ron Kurtz and Gary Grantham. “These are our best shows to bring fans wonderful concerts and comedy at a price that is unbelievably affordable. It’s a great getaway for a couple of hours to enjoy popular music and laugh,” says producer Kurtz.

* Saturday, October 5 at 3 pm and 8 pm, the El Portal has the tribute show THE EVERLY BROTHERS EXPERIENCE featuring the Zmed Brothers and the Bird Dog Band. “Zachary and Dylan Zmed, sons of actor Adrian Zmed (Grease 2), are superb on acoustic guitars and do vocals with the Everlys’ iconic harmonies that will thrill fans of America’s greatest Rock’n’Roll sibling duo,” praises Kurtz.

* Sunday, October 6 at 3 pm, THE MALE INTELLECT: An Oxymoron? Starring Robert Dubac playing six characters in the hilarious tour de force. “He’s done this on Broadway and plays all different types of men and explores what they expect from women. It’s a laugh riot,” Kurtz reports.

* Saturday, October 12 at 3 pm & 8 pm, THE MUSIC OF ANDREW LLOYD WEBBER, starring Terry Barber. “It’s a tribute to the best of Webber’s Broadway music by the acclaimed international countertenor and six time Grammy nominee Terry Barber,” says Kurtz.

Formerly with the Grammy-winning group Chanticleer, Barber has recorded on major labels with artists from Madonna to the London Philharmonic.

* Saturday, November 30 at 3 pm & 8 pm, ANOTHR NIGHT IN THE CATSKILLS…Oy Vey! “It’s a new all-star edition of the crowd-pleasing borsch-belt era variety show. It’s hosted by Michael Paul, hilarious ventriloquist comic from America’s Got Talent. It’s going to be a rollicking smash, loaded with music, jokes, and surprises, transforming the El Portal into a Hollywood Palace showcase of great talent,” Kurtz promises.

* Sunday, December 1 at 3 pm & 7 pm, 5 O’CLOCK SOMEWHERE: A Celebration of Jimmy Buffet’s Music, features fun-loving Garratt Wilkin and the Parrothead Band playing the great music of Jimmy Buffet. It’s the songs you know by heart everything from “Cheeseburger in Paradise” to “Margaritaville!”

* December 27 at 7 pm, Dec. 28 & 29 at 2 pm & 7 pm, HOLIDAY MAGIC! Starring Chipper Lowell. “An award-winning comedian and magician, Chipper was called an artistic cyclone of talent and comedy when he wowed the crowd on Masters of Illusion. Also featured in the show are Kadan Rockett and Brooklyn Rockett who dazzled on America’s Got Talent 2017. Magic Castle guest stars and more acts will be added to this spectacular show,” says Kurtz .

* TUESDAY NITES UNPLUGGED series of shows also offer great entertainment.

Next up: * Tuesday, October 1 at 7:30 pm, Kenny Metcalf as ELTON: The Early Years.

Fans who love Elton John will adore Kenny Metcalf. He’s got the sequins and big glasses, and Kenny sings perfect note-for-note like the real live Elton John. It’s a magical performance not to be missed and features the greatest hits.

* Tuesday, November 5 at 7:30, A TAYLOR MADE TAPESTRY is a recreation of the Troubadour’s James Taylor and Carole King unplugged reunion featuring the best music of both amazing artists. “Taylor Made,” the James Taylor Tribute Band, features Stephen Block, Darryl Lieberstein, Clark Pardee, and Derek Phillips. And Carole King is performed to perfection by sound-alike Jeannie Austin, playing King’s timeless hits on piano.

For all shows go to ElPortalTheatre.com for tickets or call the box office Monday–Friday 9:30am–4:30pm at 818-508-4200. The historic El Portal Theatre is located at 5269 Lankershim Blvd. in North Hollywood’s NoHo Arts District.