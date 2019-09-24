Emma – Great Sleep Impressively Delivered to Your Door

Most folks by now know they don’t need to trudge to a mattress store and be perplexed by trying out a mattress for a few minutes. A variety of companies have entered the ship-to-home-with-satisfaction-guarantee model, with varying degrees of success.

The folks at Emma have delivered on the promise of great sleep at an affordable price.

By combining various components, their mattress provides the right amount of firmness with comfort and cooling, elements experts agree are most conducive to a solid night’s sleep.

The mattress architecture starts with a “climate regulating top cover” which keeps moisture and heat out. The air comfort cover provides air circulation, and then a foam layer comprised of Airgocell® reacts to pressure and movement, via an open-pore cell structure. Finally, a memory foam layer distributes pressure evenly in conformity with body shape. This European design is built in the USA.

The main attraction of the new business model, and that which gets first time buyers over the skepticism, is the guarantee. In the case of Emma, buyers will be comforted by the free delivery, 100 night trial, free return and full refund policy.

By eliminating the risk for the buyer, Emma can instill confidence in its offering.

The full size mattress costs $799, and ours arrived promptly. Like all shipped mattress, the Emma arrived boxed and vacuum sealed.

Understandably given the weight, it took two of us to get the mattress in position. A pair of scissors freed the mattress, which magically unrolled into shape. We positioned the mattress on a bed stand, and we were set to go. Adding our favorite all-cotton sheets, we couldn’t wait for night. (By the way, don’t skimp on your sheets, go for quality).

The mattress quickly conformed to our body, and after several hot summer nights we were waking more refreshed than before.

Coupled with their confident return policy and Emma’s ten year warranty, we look forward to many worry free nights of solid sleep. We have tried more expensive online mattresses, and the Emma is great.