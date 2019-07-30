Jurassic World–The Ride a mega-thrill at Universal Studios Hollywood

The new “JURASSIC WORLD—THE RIDE” opened at Universal Studios Hollywood, adding to Universal’s world of fun, food and fantastic entertainment

“Jurassic World” just got real, and fans of the blockbuster film are thrilled that Universal Studios Hollywood just launched Jurassic World—The Ride. Along with all the spectacular things to do and see at the theme park, the new mega attraction is an epic immersive experience for visitors. It’s all part of Universal’s exciting world filled with fun, food and fantastic entertainment.

The all-new attraction has Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard and BD Wong reprising their film roles, taking guests go on a breathtaking excursion through “Jurassic World” as depicted in Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment’s film.

Thanks to Universal Creative’s collaborated with Industrial Light & Magic (ILM) The Ride captures the realism of a variety of dinosaurs encounters. The colossal Indominus rex is thrilling, and the aquatic Mosasaurus is magnificent in her natural habitat viewed within her massive Aquarium Observatory. The underwater environment uses stunning visual effects and cutting-edge technologies, including the use of motion parallax which shifts the guest’s perspective of the Mosasaurus as she moves throughout the tank.

It’s an awesome ride, especially when the Velociraptors and Dilophosaurus create havoc, turning guests from spectators to prey. When the Tyrannosaurus rex engages in battle, the visitors in their rafts plunge down a real treacherous 84-foot waterfall and make a Jurassic splash as they escape. Yes, you will get wet!

Adjacent to the ride is the daring face-to-face “Raptor Encounter.” There’s a life-size Triceratops and an interactive “Dino Play” area that incorporates educational components for children of all ages to explore and excavate giant dinosaur fossils.

Universal also has the Jurassic Café and Isla Nu-bar serving up delicious Costa Rican-inspired cuisine and flavorful Tiki cocktails, to enhance the memorable experience.

Always a remarkable and constantly changing must-see destination, Universal Studios Hollywood revolutionized theme parks with its mega-attractions all stemming from Universal’s position as a world leader in moviemaking and entertainment. Now Jurassic World—The Ride will take its place alongside all the iconic Universal attractions, including “The Wizarding World of Harry Potter” experience, with its magical Hogsmeade Village surrounding Hogwarts Castle.

Other wonderful experiences include “Despicable Me Minion Mayhem” and “Super Silly Fun Land”; the DreamWorks Theatre featuring “Kung Fu Panda Adventure”; “The Simpsons Ride” located in the colorful hometown of “Springfield”; “Transformers: The Ride-3D”; and the world-renowned Studio Tour is Universal Studios Hollywood’s signature attraction featuring a behind-the-scenes tour of the backlot and the thrill of being part of “King Kong 360 3-D,” and “Fast & Furious—Supercharged.”

There are more fun and food experiences to be had at Universal CityWalk, with Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville tropical paradise restaurant, Voodoo Doughnuts, the “5 Towers” outdoor stage, a free premier open-air concert venue and the Universal Cinema, an AMC Theatre complex and IMAX theatre.

