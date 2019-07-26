I have written often and fondly about the eclectic nature of WORLDZ. The array of speakers is remarkable, the inspirational results are noteworthy and the experience is memorable.

In short, WORLDZ is like a massage for the brain.

The fourth annual gathering has been announced, and as expected the list of speakers makes this a must-attend event: Nick Tran, VP, Brand Marketing and Culture, Hulu; Raja Rajamannar, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer and President, Healthcare, Mastercard; Raissa Gerona, Chief Brand Officer, REVOLVE; Frank Nakano, Managing Director Sports and Entertainment, JPMorgan Chase; Tom Hoffman, Project Manager, Mars InSight Lander Mission, NASA; Jacob Wood, CEO, Team Rubicon; Denyelle Bruno, CEO & President, Tender Greens; Doug Palladini, Global Brand President, VANS; Pranav Yadav, CEO, Neuro-Insight U.S.; Erik Lavoie, Partner, VICE.

The focus of WORLDZ is built on four core pillars: culture; technology; leadership; and social impact. The speakers and the programming solidly support that vision. One of the great quotations that stuck with me from a past WORLDZ: “Entrepreneurship is not Coachella.”

Breakout sessions will also include an array of remarkable folks: Shaquille O’Neal, 4x NBA Champion, Hall of Famer & CEO; Jonah Peretti, CEO, BuzzFeed; Stephane De La Faverie, Global Brand President, Estée Lauder Companies, with more to be added.

The event will again held at the Long Beach Performing Arts Center September 10-11. Although the venue seems outside the usual location, that is partly by design: folks won’t as easily be able to breeze in and out.

Here is a great 3 minute clip about last year’s gathering to give you a flavor.

