Magic & Variety on The CW with Penn & Teller, Masters of Illusion, The Big Stage

America’s Got Talent on NBC isn’t the only game in town when it comes to spectacular magic acts and a variety of entertainment. Also on the summer viewing schedule are The CW network shows– Masters of Illusion, Penn & Teller: Fool Us, and The Big Stage. All are a big “Wow!”

On Mondays, Penn & Teller: Fool Us has become a staple of The CW’s summer line-up, and Season Six is underway adding more magic and humor to our lives thanks to legendary foolers the vociferous Penn Jillette and the very quiet Teller.

It is a one-hour competition series hosted by Alyson Hannigan (Buffy the Vampire Slayer, How I Met Your Mother), celebrating the best new magic acts. Aspiring magicians are invited to perform their best trick to try and fool Penn & Teller. Anyone who succeeds wins the right to perform with Penn & Teller in their celebrated show at the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. The gobsmacked live studio audience and the TV audience watch along with Penn & Teller as they try to figure out the secrets of the tricks. Penn and Teller see the trick only once and have to immediately try to work it out. The live studio audience knows there are no camera tricks, secret edits or helpful camera cuts.

Also offering very “real” magic is The CW’s Masters of Illusion. The series continues to have a roster of award-winning magicians from around the world appearing. And the current Season Six has a virtual who’s who in the field of magic. Hosted by Dean Cain, Masters of Illusion features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines— all in front of a lucky and astounded studio audience.

“Ultimate Mindreaders and One Big Green Bag” is the episode airing on Friday, July 26, on The CW. It’s all about interactive magic and the magicians featured in this episode include: Chris Funk, Shoot Ogawa, Chris Korn, Chipper Lowell, The Evasons, Joseph Gabriel and Greg Frewin.

Showing off his enthusiasm as a tremendous fan of magicians, Dean Cain handles his Masters of Illusion hosting duties with aplomb. A popular actor, producer and writer, Cain can also be seen in the hit CW series Supergirl, in which he plays the role of Supergirl’s adoptive father, Jeremiah Danvers. Of course he’s comfortable in that genre since Dean’s breakthrough performance was as Superman/Clark Kent in the 1992 ABC series Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman for four seasons.

Later this year, in October 2019, Cain will serve as Co-Chair, along with Montel Williams, of the Inaugural Impact Humanity Television and Film Festival in Yerevan, Armenia. Dean Cain has also collaborated with Montel Williams on several other projects, including, executive producing the upcoming documentary Hate Among Us, and the critically acclaimed documentary film Architects of Denial.

Masters of Illusion is produced by Associated Television International with returning Executive Producers David McKenzie, Al Schwartz (The 38th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards), David Martin and Gay Blackstone (The World Magic Awards).

The Big Stage, a super exciting variety show also airs on The CW Network on Fridays. And on July 26 it will have one of the best lineups yet, with the “Rocking the Classics, Hip Hop, and Aerial Rope Spin” episode. The super acts presented on The Big Stage will include The Future Kings, PAVA, Mapy, Jason Garfield, Daniel Emmet, W.O.W. Las Vegas and Greg Frewin.

Elizabeth Stanton (Elizabeth Stanton’s Great Big World) and James Maslow (Big Time Rush, Dancing With the Stars: Season 18) host week seven of the variety show. The show is executive produced by David McKenzie and David Martin for Associated Television International.

The Big Stage is the ultimate non-competitive platform for talented acts from around the world to display their mastery of performance, with disciplines ranging from singing and stand-up routines to impressive acrobatics and aerial dance, along with everything in between. The show’s tag-line is “Talent so big, there’s no competition.” Tune in and find out.