Roidmi Designs Powerful Elegance

The seemingly staid vacuum sector was first disrupted when British inventor James Dyson stepped in. More recently, the Roidmi NEX X 10 has launched a cordless vacuum with a mop. The wet or dry design is innovative, providing a single application for many cleanup challenges.

Offering up to 60 minutes of powerful suction per charge, this well designed unit has readily interchangeable parts. The versatility and portability make it an ideal solution for apartment dwellers, as well as space-conscious householders.

I found the thoughtful wall mounting bracket was ideally integrated with the magnetic charging functionality, ensuring at-the-ready performance on demand.

The tasteful ergonomic design is coupled with an amazingly quiet platform, emitting a mere 72dB(A) via a triple stage noise reduction system.

Other highlights include:

New generation of power and air flow tunnel system generates strong powerful suction of up to 145AW for an extra deep cleaning (23.5KPa)

Double filters 6 layers Filtration system

Replaceable battery design

Extra parts and accessories enhance the overall versatility

Transformable to handheld vacuum cleaner with anti-mite brush

Hygienic cleaning of the muck collected

The integrated LED sensors trigger light to see into dark corners, where dust bunnies hibernate.

And for those who revel in adding apps to their smartphones, Roidmi fulfills that need as well.

The company has launched an Indiegogo campaign, and for $299 this unit provides solid value.