Dads and Grads 2019 – Gift Giving Guide

Every year late Spring brings the dilemma of choosing gifts for graduates and fathers. To help guide you through the thicket of options, here are some suggestions.

No Dad likes a fat wallet. That’s why this slim wallet was granted a patent. Its ingenious design makes it thinner than an average empty wallet, even when stuffed to capacity. Dad or your favorite grad can fill it to the brim with ~20 cards, bills and receipts and the center seam provides a unique flexibility, making this thin wallets super comfortable to carry. Business cards stay in near-perfect condition when stored vertically in the large pocket, and credit cards are stacked, not staggered, so they aren’t prone to cracking. Buttery soft Nappa leather comes in three colors.

When Dad is biking, he hates wind noise and prefers to hear what is going around him. Unlike ear plugs and headphones, Wind-Blox only block the wind noise, allowing Dad to hear approaching traffic, nature and fellow cyclists. Decibel meter tests show absolutely no discernible reduction in desired sounds–while significantly reducing wind noise. The quick bi-directional Velcro closure takes seconds to mount to either side of the bike helmet. They are durable, easy wash and dry, they don’t come unglued, fray or matt. In addition, they can reduce cold wind-induced ear aches, are excellent for hearing aid wearers, have US-based support, and include reflective lettering to increase night visibility.

AFX is a revolutionary new strengthening system that enables Dad to strengthen the muscles and tendons of his entire foot and ankle complex. When he puts AFX to work, he will be harnessing a source of strength Dad never knew he had. The good news is that Dad only needs 10 minutes per foot every second day. Every AFX comes with a full-color 11×17 poster and 25 minute DVD that takes Dad step-by-step though a basic foot and ankle strengthening program.

Fans of all ages will enjoy this clever board game, featuring a dynamic swinging board that lets you travel both in and out of Hogwarts. You will need to capture the magical beasts that have escaped, and players choose to be Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, Hermione Granger, or Ginny Weasley. Gather clues from the 72 cards and track down those beasts. All Dad wants is for the whole family to come together and enjoy each other’s company, this is a great way to do so.

If your Dad (or grad) is sufficiently erudite, he will appreciate this choice bit of apparel. Not only will it keep him warm around the campfire, he will garner knowing glances from fellow music lovers. If your only music delivery choice is Spotify, this design will mean very little. But for those who once enjoyed their music via vinyl, and more specifically the late great 45RPM / single format, this hoodie will evoke all good vibrations.