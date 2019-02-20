Sweetwater – An Amazing Evolution of a Recording Studio

Sweetwater Sound was formed in 1978 by Chuck Surack in a VW bus, with a now-classic four track recorder. He shifted into a retail seller of music instruments, eventually becoming the largest online music retailer in the country.

More recently, with a definite nod to Sweetwater’s roots, the company has created a world class studio adjacent to its main operations. Designed by the famous studio architect Russ Berger, the operation attracts musicians to the unlikely location of Fort Wayne, IN.

I recently had a chance to chat with producer Mark Hornsby, the VP Studio Operations, about the studio’s history and impressive growth.

Mark grew up in the music business, and always worked in studios. He started at Sweetwater as a customer, When the company moved into its new facility in 2009, Mark was hired to do demos for business gatherings. Sweetwater’s original studio was tailored to regional bands, but owner Chuck wanted to go pro. By then Mark was working in various locations, and his conversations with Chuck evolved from consulting roles to a full time gig.

“In 1998 there were less than 100 employees,” noted Mark. “Today Sweetwater has 1800 employees, with a massively larger footprint of 200 acres. We have a convention center opening. People refer to us as ‘the Google of Music Business’.”

The company annually hosts GearFest, a gathering of 16,000 people in middle of June open to public, “like a trade show with clinics, performances and lectures,” explains Mark. “The dedicated convention center will be able handle to the 20% growth we have year over year. We will hire 1000 people this year in retail.”

As to the studio operation, the synergy with the retail operation is unique. About 80% of the studio equipment can be purchased at their adjoining retail operation. If an artist wants to test out some new equipment while in the studio, it’s a short 500 foot hike to get the guitar, microphone, whatever.

Mark described that the studio offers vintage equipment, like analog tape machines, “but no one sells analog tape machines. Some artists like tape, so we have the machines.”

The majority of the folks using the studio areare professionals. “We get many well known names, doing solo projects. Playing in a room together is the design philosophy. Hence, not a ton of pop artists. There is lots of natural light, so you don’t feel like you are in a cave.”

Those aspects and the amenities of the campus make it a huge draw.

“The studio has a staff of 17, and operates with a separate P+L [profit and loss statement], but we are tied in and physically connected to the retail. We are constantly having conversations about the next cool project: vendors, artists, marketing. That all interconnects with what we do,” Mark notes. “So filling up the room with just anybody is not the definition of success, as it may be for other studios. Simply clocking rental hours is not the best use of our resources.”

He reeled off an impressive list of clients ( among myriad A-List artists. Many of these professionals participate in master classes in recording, editing, mixing and mastering. Fifteen people are glad to pay $1000/person “to grow their music making passion, they are not just fanboys. We help them achieve their goals and dreams,” continues Mark. “The artist gets to interact with folks, keep the tracks they record andget paid.”

“We are in the business of paying people to record their own music, that’s quite unique.”

Mark spoke to his company’s biggest challenge as awareness, “we have thousands and thousands of customers, many don’t know we have the studio facilities. Millenials purchase and function in a different world. Our customer service follows up, about whether the order arrived. But millennials prefer texting, so we constantly are asking about how we should reach out to the younger demo. So many people walk through our doors, look around and say ‘I had no idea this was here.’ As a brand, we have lots about which to communicate. Just because you bought a guitar, we want you to know we have a luthier shop to customize it. You will be treated very carefully as a customer and in the studio. We don’t just book the room and leave it there. We want to deliver 100% customer service, so we project manage everything from A to Z to ensure satisfaction. We will go deep. Rather than just taking the order, we want to know the goals of the customer.”

In 2012 when Mark took over they were outsourcing staff, now the top flight and diverse staff is in-house. Engineers, producers and musicians are all based in Ft. Wayne, so no need for studio clients to fly people in. “That brings down the cost for customers. We provide a packaged pricing against a defined budget. Motown, Mussel Shoals are comparisons that come up.” Referencing these blue chip recording studios is apt.

“The old school model of having pros on staff is unique. Looking back at what was successful, putting a modern twist on it…that’s what we have done.”

In closing, mark described how Sweetwater gives back. The company gives to over 400 organizations a year. Given that Sweetwater has been mainly a mail order operation, it was difficult for them to donate outside their state because of the sales tax implications. Now that the Federal government collects sales tax all states, Sweetwater is able to generate charitable involvement and sponsorships across the country.

For a company that started in a VW bus, that is a great legacy.

(all photos by Erick Anderson, except where indicated)