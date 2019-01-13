Celeb-suite life Luxury Lounge, GBK celebrates Golden Globes 2019

Aaah, the sweet life! Celebrities were thinking about a relaxing vacation on the sun drenched beaches of South Caicos at the Turks & Caicos Sailrock Resort. Then they were letting their minds drift as they had the ultimate massage experience on the 4D Kahuna Chair with their anti-aging LED mask. And there was much more in store at the sweet deluxe celebrity suite—the GBK Luxury Lounge, hosted by founder Gavin Keilly at the grand L’Hermitage Hotel in Beverly Hills. It was presented to celebrate the Golden Globes 2019.

There were plenty of cocktail breaks for the stars toasting each other with JCB Spirits signature cocktails. Hollywood VIPs had the opportunity to create a personal wellness plan for a future visit to the Fit Farm spa-resort nestled in a peaceful Tennessee countryside. Then they enjoyed discovering some of this year’s hottest must-have items, including the chic and powerful Story Electric Bike that made Oprah Winfrey’s annual list of Favorite Things 2018.

That was among the many “big wows” at Keilly’s celeb-studded GBK soirée with over a hundred celebrities and dozens of media VIPs enjoying the entertainment, food, beverages and all the awesome sponsors at the event. Ooohing and aaahing at all the goodies were many familiar faces including Viola Davis, Angela Bassett, Danny Huston, director Joe Russo and Golden Globe nominee Spike Lee (director of the must-see BlakkKlansman). There was a reunion of the breakout cast of the hit Netflix film Dumplin’ with stars Danielle Macdonald, Luke Benward and Odeya Rush all stopping by. Linda Cardellini, Mike Hatton and Dimiter Marinov of the acclaimed film Green Book were there, as were the stars of other nominated films and shows such as Indya Moore and Angel Curiel (Pose series), Cole Allen, Juliet Morris and Bernard White (Kidding series), Keidrich Sellati (The Americans), Darrell Britt-Gibson (Barry), Matilda Szydagis (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Michael Beasley (Escape at Dannemora), David S. Lee (Black Panther), Coleman Domingo (If Beale Street Could Talk), and many more.

Also at the festivities were Anthony Anderson, Dania Ramirez, Shameless stars Scott Michael Campbell and Shanola Hampton, Keith David, four-time NBA Champion John Salley, Sarayu Blue, London Brown, Jeremy Maguire, Felix Solis, James Maslow, Ser’Darius Blaine, Carl McDowell, Donovan Carter, Taylor Cole, Leslie Zemeckis, Michelle La, Chandler Kinney, Benjamin Hollingsworth, Arturo Del Puerto, Bobby Rodriguez, Caleb Foote, etc.

Guests were welcomed at the event with beverages by JCB Spirits with signature cocktails made from their Vodka and Gin crafted in Burgundy from the finest Pinot Noir and Chardonnay. Attendees got to experience WEN Hair and Body Care by Chaz Dean (with the fabulous Chaz himself to personally oversee the pampering and give personal styling tips and his holistic approach to hair and body care products.

The nominees got to “test drive” the Kahuna Chair which offers the best 4D massage chair on the market, and the new Kahuna LED anti-aging mask was unveiled. And the stars were excited to be gifted a stay at Fit Farm which is the nation’s premiere fitness retreat in the Nashville area which provides lodging and a full adult playground on 12 acres.

Additionally, the gifts included a pair of PROSPEK Glasses which are computer glasses, from a Canadian start-up, who provides eye care in the digital age with glasses that alleviate eye strain and protect eyes from long term screen use. Celebs were also snuggling into Comfitude blankets, and marveling over the cleverness of Go Donut Stands for tablets and smartphones. Stylish presentations came from Knot Standard menswear, Nicole Frank TWE fashion for women, and the heavenly Seraph Design clothing and accessories. Warthers Cutlery, Wonderlash lashes, Snow Teeth Whitening, Yomo Studio jewelry and accessories, and always a collection of favorites from The Artisan Group jewelry and accessories. Total Life Changes skincare/teas/coffee/oils were enjoyed, as well as certificates for fine dining at STK Restaurants, and fine wines from Heitz Cellars from the Napa Velley.

GBK Productions always partners with charities for their events to raise awareness and this time was no exception with the Stan Lee Foundation (www.stanleefoundation.org) and Peace 4 Animals (www.peace4animals.net) on-site to help the talent and press learn more about the great organizations. GBK also gave a remarkable Firefighter Kristina Dee Kepner a Golden Globes experience for her dedication fighting the recent California fires for six days straight. Music for the event was provided by ADM Entertainment, Floral Décor by Succulent Studios, and Art Décor by Jennifer Contini Studios, all contributed to an award winning celebrity suite/sweet experience.