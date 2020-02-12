NEIL YOUNG, WILLIE NELSON, STEPHEN STILLS, LUKAS NELSON & PROMISE OF THE REAL AT CONCERT TO BENEFIT AUTISM

Rock and roll has a fine history of staging benefit concerts, large and small. From Live Aid, Live 8 and Global Citizen productions to the myriad tiny shows around the globe, musicians working for the greater good is inspiring.

It is especially gratifying when lifelong compadres reunite, especially after stories of acrimony. In this case, I am speaking of course about Stephen Stills and Neil Young. Blasted into fame as part of the creative overflow in Buffalo Springfield, sent further into the stratosphere as half of Crosby, Stills Nash and Young and then part of the ironically titled and short lived “Long May You Run Tour,” Stills and Young have made great music together.

They will be together again on May 6that the venerable Greek Theatre with a plethora of musicians to benefit Autism Speaks.

Also on the bill are Willie Nelson, Stephen Stills, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, Lucius, Fantastic Negrito, Chris Stills, Oliver Stills, and emcee Jack Black, plus many special guests. The evening is billed as “Light Up The Blues 6 – Concert to Benefit Autism Speaks.” The evening will be hosted by Kristen and Stephen Stills, and the event will feature performances by three artists with autism and will begin at 7:00 p.m.

Those lucky enough to attend Oldchella, er…Desert Trip saw the excellent way Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real supported Young when the latter set down his acoustic guitar and plugged in his electric guitar. Willie Nelson is undoubtedly proud the way his son Lukas has blossomed.

Autism Speaks is dedicated to promoting solutions, across the spectrum and throughout the life span, for the needs of individuals with autism and their families. The organization does this through advocacy and support; increasing understanding and acceptance of people with autism spectrum disorder; and advancing research into causes and better interventions for autism spectrum disorder and related conditions.

“With this year’s stellar lineup — and a meaningful venue in the Greek Theatre, our hometown favorite — I am itching to get on stage with this crew and support the efforts of Autism Speaks. It’s going to be another exciting and marvelous show!” said Stephen Stills.

Over the years, the concerts have featured artists including Neil Young, Crosby, Stills & Nash, John Mayer, Patti Smith, Brandi Carlile, Sheryl Crow, Beck, Burt Bacharach, Don Felder, Jakob Dylan, Nikka Costa, The War On Drugs, and more, and have raised millions of dollars in support of the work of Autism Speaks, making a lasting impact on the organization’s mission.