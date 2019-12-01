Wilderado – Live at Ogden Theatre, Denver

What a great thing; tracking a band’s steady upward trajectory. We first encountered Wilderado on the early bill at Ohana Festival. The quartet was in the first flush of success, clearly stoked to be on the same poster as some real heavyweights.

A couple years later and we find the band opening for a rapt crowd mostly there to see Mt. Joy.

But Wilderado continued to add converts. And judging by the solid singalong by the already converted, many folks came for the opener. Their harmonies still harken back to the glory days of The Byrds.

Although the band harkens from Tulsa, Wilderado developed their sound in the mountains of California (much like The Byrds origin story in the canyons of LA).

We caught the tail end of Wilderado’s recent tour on a wintry evening in Denver. Max Rainer (lead vocals, guitar) touched on their awe and gratitude to be so welcomed as they traverse the country. The engine room of drummer Justin Kila and bassist Colton Dearing propelled the sound. Tyler Wimpee added shimmering guitar. For an acoustic four part harmony, Kila stepped out from his drum kit to celebrate Rainer’s new baby.

Suffice to say, there were far more folks singing along at the Ogden Theatre than on the shores of the Pacific a few years ago.

That is the trajectory any band strives to attain.

(photos by Brad Auerbach)