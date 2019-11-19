Beatles v Stones – A Clever Non-Rivalry That Goes Back Half a Century

The rivalry goes back half a century, drummed up by a clever publicist. The bands actually enjoyed each other, Lennon and McCartney gave the Stones “I Wanna Be Your Man.”

In an astute double bill the trumped up rivalry made for a fun evening at The Belly Up.

The Edwardian suited Beatles were introduced by a recording of Ed Sullivan. With the proper guitars pointing in the correct direction, the band admirably delivered the harmonies the band’s storied first chapter.

The Stones then quickly took the stage. They were a bit slippery with the lineup, as Ronnie was onstage for “Ruby Tuesday” era Stones. But the little girls didn’t mind. Most of the guitar licks were intact. And Mick in his flouncy blouse pranced admirably.

The truly notable observation is that The Belly Up is likely one of the very few venues that hosted both the real Stones and one of their tribute bands.