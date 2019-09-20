Christo piqued interest in semi-inexplicable yet wondrous art projects. Acres of umbrellas in the desert east of Los Angeles, wrapping the Reichstag in Berlin, etc.

How to describe Bruce Munro: Field of Light at Sensorio?

One curator said it was like Google meets Busch Gardens.

I’d say it is more like Avatar meets the yellow brick road through the fields of poppies on the way to Oz.

But that’s the point, everyone will come away with their own way to try to describe the experience.

Here goes, with a bit more detail.

Among the vineyards of Paso Robles, you come over a rise and undulating rolling hills are filled with small lights. Until you begin walking through the fields, on the paths, you are unsure of the dimensions. Each globe is a bit bigger than a golf ball, about 12” off the ground, and about as far apart. Each light is the same color as the one it is next to, until you stop and smell the roses, er…watch more closely and realize each light is slowly changing color, as is the adjoining light.



Thousands of solar-powered glass globes have been installed over 15 acres. Each globe is about 2” in diameter and lightly frosted to defuse the color into a soft glow.

The globes are on stems that wave in the breeze and you’re left in a mesmerizing way as you keep your gaze locked.

The effect is reminiscent of the recent coverage of Woodstock’s 50th anniversary and the perplexing number of people in the footage.

Munro’s display was seen at Ayres Rock in the Australian Outback, and was transported to California’s Central Coast. Visitors have been coming quite a distance.

The exhibit is on offer until January, and is the introduction to the 300+ acres that are being developed as an intriguing ecological exhibition destination.

You can buy tickets to walk the grounds or step up and have a V.I.P. dinner on a terrace overlooking the installation. It is only Sensorio’s first phase — the owner of the property plans to develop a 386-acre resort with themed interactive exhibits.

Photography by Serena Munro