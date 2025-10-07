I’ll Give You My Heart new play at Colony Theatre has a romcom spirit

I’ll Give You My Heart follows a n attractive smart woman who has never processed her grief after loosing her true love. She shuns relationships and spends lonely evenings watching Casablanca and talking to a ghost. This is a romantic comedy? Yes, and a great one from playwright/producer Tamara Steren.

Review: I’LL GIVE YOU MY HEART is a funny heartfelt play enjoying its world premiere at the Colony Theatre in Bubank, CA, October 4 — 19, 2025. Presented by MB Artists and Heart Productions, it is brilliantly directed by James Mellon who unleashes the spirit of the old saying, “Your heart knows the way.”

The romcom features Charlie, an accomplished thirtysomething advertising executive, played by Jacqueline Emerson ringing true with every emotion on display. She’s not out of touch with reality, it’s just that she copes with her devastating loss by keeping Ben, her dead fiancé, part of her life. There’s humor in that, especially with the banter and chemistry between them. Ben is played by Jonah Robinson with an irresistible charm and comfort that would rival the specter of Patrick Swayze.

Fun-loving best friend Pippa is aware of Charlie’s inability to move on and has made it her mission to get her into a real relationship. Emily Nash is a dynamo playing Pippa, the kind of gal-pal we all need in our lives. Nash shows there’s more to Pippa than her infectious enthusiasm, and the audience has one of many goosebump moments when that’s revealed.

The story evolves when Charlie meets Sam at her office. Jeremy S. Walker as Sam creates a palatable spark with his divinely subtle performance. The ease at which he forms the mysterious connection between Sam and Charlie is just one of many joys of watching this production.

Another absolute delight is seeing Heather Lee light up the stage as therapist Dr. Roth and Ben’s mother. It’s like watching fireworks in the therapist’s office letting lines fly as Lee bounces around the stage looking for Charlie’s pervasive ghost. Ultra versatile Jon Root makes memorable his scene stealing characters, waiter Franco and bad date Zeke are hilarious.

The creative team deserve Kudos: Mark Mendelson for the NYC scenic design; Dan Weingarten’s lighting; Gabrieal Griego’s projections; Madeline Keller for costumes; and Joseph “Sloe” Slawinski for sound and original music.

I’ll Give You My Heart is a wonderful funny journey on the road to find love again. See it at the Colony Theatre, 555 North Third Street, Burbank, CA, through October 19, 2025. Fridays at 8:00, Saturdays at 2:00 and 8:00, and Sundays at 3:00. Go to www.colonytheatre.org.