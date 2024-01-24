Review: ‘The Journals of Adam & Eve’ a tale as old as time, world’s first love story starring Hal Linden & Sally Struthers

In the beginning, let there be lighthearted comedy & powerful storytelling

REVIEW: The world premiere of “The Journals of Adam and Eve” starring Hal Linden and Sally Struthers had a glorious debut at the Garry Marshall Theatre in Burbank, California (January 18 to 21, 2014). Created by Emmy-winning comedy writer Ed. Weinberger (The Mary Tyler Moore Show, Taxi, The Cosby Show), the original show was the playwright’s fresh take on plagiarizing the Bible’s Book of Genesis. The result is a tale as old as time, and great night at the theatre.

“The Journals of Adam and Eve” was an entertaining piece for several reasons, but especially having beloved performers Hal Linden and Sally Struthers filling the Marshall stage with funny and powerful storytelling. Both were brilliant and did much more than read their roles from their “journals” (similar to the staging of J.R. Gurney’s “Love Letters”). They showed off their abundant skills presenting the humorous side of the world’s first love story.

The silliness on Linden’s face discovering his favorite relaxing herb made him hungry. Or his look of wonderment when his manhood connected with Eve for the first time, demonstrated the actor’s impressive artistry (over a 65-year+ career). And the groundbreaking dynamo Struthers commanded the stage squeezing every laugh out of sparring with Adam, as well as naming the animals, and getting sassy with the snake in the Garden of Eden.

There were also moments when they displayed anger and sorrow, especially when losing their son Able. As tears rolled down her face, Sally’s grief as Eve was heartbreaking.

Hal’s journey as Adam, from his innocent wonderment at first creation, to an old ‘married’ man comfortable with his life. Even as the gates of paradise were closed behind them, Adam tells Eve, “Some day we’ll look back on this and laugh.”

The mysteries of life and love are explored. “The Journals of Adam and Eve” chronicled the couple’s biblical journey: from Eden to exile; from their first encounter, discoveries, temptation, lust, being the world’s first parents, joys and sorrows, separation and united into their twilight years.

The thought-provoking comedy at its (apple) core is a great love story. We think we know Adam and Eve, but they are full of surprises thanks to Ed. Weinberger. The playwright has infused the story with a lots of humor, but not the forced smart-alecky sit-com laughs. Instead it has sharp observational humor that is effectively simple. Such as why Adam blamed Eve for getting kicked out of paradise: “I ate the apple because the woman God sent me asked me to.”

Directed by Ben Donenberg (founder and artistic director of Shakespeare Center Los Angeles), and produced by Tom Ware (a world premiere wizard), with Giselle Vega as production stage manager, “The Journals of Adam and Eve” had only 6 performances for its world premiere at The Garry Marshall Theatre. Let’s pray for a longer run in the future.

Go to garrymarshalltheatre.org for information about future shows.