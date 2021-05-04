K-MOZART, the music lovers’ concert station

An old friend has come back to embrace the joy of classical music with the relaunch of classical “K-Mozart” KMZT (1260 AM) Los Angeles on May 1, 2021. The station comes from Saul Levine’s Mount Wilson FM Broadcasters serving the Greater Los Angeles area and much of Southern California. An old friend has come back to embrace the joy of classical music with the relaunch of classicalLos Angeles on May 1, 2021. The station comes from Saul Levine’s Mount Wilson FM Broadcasters serving the Greater Los Angeles area and much of Southern California.

K-Mozart is destined to serve as a beacon for music lovers because Levine has given the station the heady purpose of showcasing the best of the best. It will be a treasure trove of excellence in the arena of classical concerts, with a sprinkling of the best of Broadway and Hollywood composers and star performers, with its programming.

“The goal of K-Mozart is to bring the world’s greatest concert music to Southern California,” according to Levine.

The station originally launched more than 60 years ago when Levine crowned Mt. Wilson with an antenna and became a powerhouse in broadcasting. There have been various formats over the years. Now the relaunch brings the station back to its classical roots.

The May 1st debut featured a loop of Beethoven’s “Symphony Number Nine,” truly bringing an “Ode To Joy” to listeners on the first day. Throughout the day interstitial messages were played with acclaimed conductors, composers, star performers, and other notables from the music world expressing congratulations and enthusiasm for the new K-Mozart.

The local on-air talent for K-Mozart is just as stellar. There’s a great line-up of classical music personalities and veteran broadcasters. Programming will include the return of the iconic “Evening Concert,” previously on Los Angeles radio for 75 years. It airs Monday through Friday nights at 7 PM with Nick Tyler as host.

The much-honored opera superstar, Los Angeles native Suzanna Guzmán is the host of “At the Opera” Sundays at noon. An Emmy winner for hosting the Los Angeles County Holiday Celebration live event, and host of KCET’s Open Call, Guzmán’s impressive background and ease at the microphone will delight listeners.

David Benoit, Grammy nominated composer and pianist, will host “Ovations” on Sunday afternoons. Russ Maloney, formerly with Public Radio in the Midwest, will host “K-MOZART Morning Classics” starting at 7 AM Monday through Fridays.

Legendary Los Angeles broadcaster Chuck Southcott (of Music of Your Life fame), known for his presentations of the great music of Broadway and Hollywood, is the host of “Curtain Call,” showcasing show-stoppers on Saturday mornings. Plus more special programs are planned for the future.

The content will produce a music lover’s paradise for Southern California’s premier Classical Music station. It is also set with cutting edge radio technology that is utilized to broadcast K-Mozart on KMZT 1260 in analog and hybrid digital, 105.1 HD4, online at kmozart.com and through the K-Mozart app available for both Apple and Android.

In the ever evolving landscape of radio, take heart that good music is still good music. And a superhero to this programming is Saul Levine who is presenting the superstars of classical music, with a sprinkling of the best of Broadway and Hollywood, composers, conductors, and stars.

Tune in K-MOZART.