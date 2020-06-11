Oprah’s healing conversation with ‘OWN Spotlight: Where do we go from here?’

Leave it to Oprah Winfrey to offer much needed insight that’s understandable for people from all walks of life, privileged or not, black or white. Helping people heal. It’s what Lady-O does best.

Last night Oprah presented ‘OWN SPOTLIGHT: WHERE DO WE GO FROM HERE?’ It was aired on Oprah’s OWN channel and simulcast across Discovery’s 18 other U.S. Networks. Although it may not have provided instant clarity to bring about a miraculous immediate change, it did start the conversation about everyone’s responsibility to be the change, and emphasized a change must come.

Part Two of the two-night special, featuring Oprah’s conversations with Black thought leaders, activists and artists, airs tonight, Wednesday, June 10 (Part 2) at 9 p.m. ET/PT. It will stream for free on the Watch OWN and Discovery Family TVE apps, as well as OWN’s Youtube, Facebook and Instagram channels and be available on Discovery’s global platforms in more than 200 countries and territories, marking the first time in history a program has simulcast across the entire Discovery Inc. portfolio. Oprah Winfrey continues the conversation, speaking directly with Black thought leaders, activists and artists about systematic racism and the current state of America.

The in-depth conversations offer insight and tangible plans to answer the questions “What matters now?” “What matters next?” and “Where do we go from here?.” Featured guests include politician Stacey Abrams, journalist Charles M. Blow; Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms; Academy award-nominated filmmaker and founder of ARRAY Ava DuVernay (“When They See Us,” “13th”, “Queen Sugar”), professor and author Jennifer Eberhardt (author of “Biased”); Nikole Hannah-Jones; historian and author Ibram Kendi (“How to be an Anti-Racist”), award-winning actor David Oyelowo (“Selma”), Color of Change president Rashad Robinson; and Co-Chair of The Poor People’s Campaign and President of Repairers of the Breach Reverend William J. Barber II.

Oprah’s conversations with the leaders and notables includes: Ava DuVernay Shares Why the George Floyd Video Was Different; How Colorblindness Promotes Injustice; Stacey Abrams: “Voter Suppression Is Real”; Breaking Down White Privilege; Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Sees a Silver Lining; How to Build An Anti-Racist America; Stacey Abrams: 3 Ways You Can Make a Difference; Ava DuVernay: “I Want All the Karens to Unite”; Bishop William Barber II: The System Failed George Floyd; and Simple Actions We Can Take to Bring About Change.

“OWN Spotlight: Where Do We Go From Here” is produced by OWN. The executive producers are Oprah Winfrey and Tara Montgomery. Resources and organizations discussed throughout the special and supported by each of the guests are available on Oprah.com/OWNSpotlight.