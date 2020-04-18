Dr. Danne Montague King – Man of the Year

With so many cancellations of celeb events, charities and parties this week I thought about selecting my public personality of the year — and the face that I saw before me was handsome Dr. Danne Montague King, my personal skin Guru. He has provided more than 7,000 clinics in 25 countries tools to Doctors, Therapists to keep their clients happy & business running during these difficult times. We had the pleasure of visiting Dr. Danne in his state of the art new offices.

An amazing number of workers were busy packaging & shipping their own prescriptive orders around the world. Naturally covid compliant gear is being worn — and there is also a fab dining room for the staff.

We then traveled to Dr. Danne’s hilltop estate in Hacienda Heights and visited his media room where he regularly addresses the main distributors in each country. I might add that Danne is the most dedicated traveler I know. Nothing can keep this guy away from delivering his message. He manages to keep away the blues of the virus at bay with encouragement and updates on the pandemic gleamed to scientific channels to colleagues around the world.

Danne is also very active in many charities & is often my handsome escort to support them (Thalians, Dance to End Hunger, The Harvey Milk Foundation), and many other causes to help others in need.

So can you imagine a more worthy Man of the Year — not me!