Fifth Annual Roger Neal & Maryanne Lai Oscar Viewing Party Icon Awards & After Party

Mar 8th, 2020 0 Comment

This formal gala is the only way to celebrate the fab Oscars — particularly when sharing a gourmet dinner with former Oscar Winners & nominees. We were particularly thrilled to be with out pal, former Oscar Legend Terry Moore, who posed prettily next to a life-sized Kinjg Kong. Don’t forget, she was the original beauty in this flick in 1935.

Nancy O’Dell (Photo Credit: William Kidson)

The event was held in the glorious Hollywood Museum, thru the courtesy of Donelle Donagan owner of this fab fairyland. Where else could one manage these magnificent props?

The Pointer Sisters with Andranik Madadian (Photo Credit: William Kidson)

Icon Awards were presented to Terry More, Lee Meriweather &, Grammy Winner Joel Diamond, ET Host. Nancy O’Dell. Classic Game Show Host, Wink Martindale & his adorable Sandy also share our celeb stacked table.

Nancy O’Dell (Photo Credit: William Kidson)

 

The Pointer Sisters (Photo Credit: William Kidson)

Super-Star Attorney, Gloria Allred was a presenter as well as Burt Ward (Robin from Batman) & as usual, funds generated from the event went to charity which this year was the Jose Iturbi Foundation.

Gloria Allred and Barbi Benton (Photo Credit: Harrison Held’s Scene Around Town)

Some of the celebs walking off with fab goodie bags included The pretty Pointer Sisters, Courtney Stodden, George Lazenby (former James Bond) Joanne Worley (Laugh In) & Star Treks, Barbra Luna to name a few. Next year — you may have the opportunity to share Oscar Night with the Stars — keep reading Social City News for advance advice.

Gloria Allred (Photo Credit: Harrison Held’s Scene Around Town)


As a television personality, guest speaker, newspaper reporter and columnist and one of the social arbiters of Los Angeles, Marci Weiner has touched every aspect of entertainment journalism. She has appeared as guest reporter on TV shows including Joan Rivers shows, Eye on LA, and the USA Network. In addition, she has hosted her own segments on Soap Talk, Hollywood Style and Hotline after Dark. You may contact Marci for info and invitations at [email protected]

You might also like:

Advertisement

© 2020 Entertainment Today. All rights reserved.
Entertainment Today, Inc.