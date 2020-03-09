Fifth Annual Roger Neal & Maryanne Lai Oscar Viewing Party Icon Awards & After Party

This formal gala is the only way to celebrate the fab Oscars — particularly when sharing a gourmet dinner with former Oscar Winners & nominees. We were particularly thrilled to be with out pal, former Oscar Legend Terry Moore, who posed prettily next to a life-sized Kinjg Kong. Don’t forget, she was the original beauty in this flick in 1935.

The event was held in the glorious Hollywood Museum, thru the courtesy of Donelle Donagan owner of this fab fairyland. Where else could one manage these magnificent props?

Icon Awards were presented to Terry More, Lee Meriweather &, Grammy Winner Joel Diamond, ET Host. Nancy O’Dell. Classic Game Show Host, Wink Martindale & his adorable Sandy also share our celeb stacked table.

Super-Star Attorney, Gloria Allred was a presenter as well as Burt Ward (Robin from Batman) & as usual, funds generated from the event went to charity which this year was the Jose Iturbi Foundation.

Some of the celebs walking off with fab goodie bags included The pretty Pointer Sisters, Courtney Stodden, George Lazenby (former James Bond) Joanne Worley (Laugh In) & Star Treks, Barbra Luna to name a few. Next year — you may have the opportunity to share Oscar Night with the Stars — keep reading Social City News for advance advice.