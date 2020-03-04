Welcome to the Rockin’ 50’s

The first in a series to bring back LIVE entertainment to the stage. Sponsored by The Emerald Kingdom, a non-profit organization giving assistance to talented youth. Recipient of this event is “The PALM SPRINGS Sanctuary”, a facility which provides a home for disenfranchised and homeless boys and girls & provides them with vocational training all the way to college!

This is a perfect fit for The Emerald Kingdom, founded 15 years ago by Socialite & philanthropist Liz Loren & skin guru, Danne Montague King. DMK is a major sponsor of this event and is well known for their global support of the Harvey Milk Foundation. Danne is the first HMF Global Ambassador to travel with iconic Stuart Milk to spread the message of hope & diversity of human rights.

This month, the HMF hosted the first LBGTO Conference for decriminalization in Munich with Heads of State from most European & domestic countries.

So join us for a taste of the 50’s where up-and-coming talent Ellie Nor will bring back days of Judy Garland & PS Chantuse Eve Holmes will warble favorite standards which will bring us back to this golden era, with a twist.

In addition, Hollywood Marci & Edwards Lowell Gallery are pleased to announce the inauguration of the First On-line Entertainment Silent Auction. 25% of the proceeds from the silent auction will be donated to the charity.