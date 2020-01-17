Party with a Purpose

This Holiday season has been a difficult one, after losing my beloved husband of 30 years. However, friends have been generous in sharing their seasonal celebrations with me — for which I am most grateful. Lots of lovely luncheons hosted by Gail Dauer, 40 Karets & The Crown Jewels (to name a few) and a wonderful escape to visit my BFF Grace Robbins (former wife of Best Selling Author, Harold Robbins) in the Desert.

But the most heart-warming event was The Annual Comprehensive Transplant Center’s Patient Holiday Celebration at Cedars Sinai Medical Center. This event honored the numerous heart transplant patients who have been treated in their hospital. I was invited by double transplant patient, Larry Link (heart & kidney) only 2 years ago — who is the perfect face for this program. His energy and attitude is an inspiration to us all.

We were greeted by a talented musician playing holiday favorites on the violin, and a sumptuous array of treats. The highlight of the day was the drawing of special gifts, and Larry received a huge basket of movie tickets, popcorn & other cinema classics, appropriately created by Cedars Sinai Heart Transplant Center. Special kudos to Dr. Michele A. Hamilton, Dr. Michelle M. Kittleson and Dr. Raymond L, Zimmer — all noted Cardiologists at Cedars-Sinai.

But in reality, the real reward of the day was seeing the happy, grateful smiles of the more than 100 guests who have successfully been given a new chance at life — this certainly was the Holiday party of the year.