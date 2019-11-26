Royal Academy of St. George & Remembrance Day

In honor of Remembrance Day (Sunday, Nov. 10), Chairman Ratu Muda Princess Karen Cantrell invited us to a celebration at The Heritage in Beverly Hills. Included in the prestigious guest list were the Directors of the Lazarus Fund as well as a bevy of British Royalty & movers & shakers in Westside Society.

An elegant French Buffet & Open wine bar was featured in one of Beverly Hills newest and posh eateries. Special Guests included Dr. Craig Peterson & Ambassador Philippe Milgrom, Broadway actor & singer, Patrick Darub Hartingen, who escorted socialite & Harvey Milk Global Ambassador Liz Loren. Joining the sophisticated group was Celebrity skin expert, Dr. Danne Montague King, head of DMK, who donated wonderful gift bags, which included his world renowned products. I have used his skin revision products & can vouch for them l00 percent.

After a greeting from Princess Karen, there was a Toast to Queen Elizabeth & welcome acknowledgements to the prestigious guests, Including Robyn Shreiber who invited us all to her next RIDE event on March 21 — whose theme is “Dance to End Hunger”.

So much more I could say — but if you are interested in knowing more about the California Branch of The Royal Society of St. George, Please call toll free 888-215-5855. Maybe I will see you at their next elegant event.