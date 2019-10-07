Brent Shapiro Foundation & Project Angel Food

Gorgeous Eva Longoria was Hostess for the Summer Spectacular benefitting the Brent Shapiro Foundation for Drug Prevention at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. This is their 14th year & they have raised over $12 million dollars to support their cause. The Sobriety Award was presented to actor, producer & writer Will Arnett, who has been very candid about his challenges on his work with “Flaked”. Past recipients include Rob Lowe, Jack Osborne & Sugar Ray Leonard.

Foundation Creators Robert & Linell Shapiro presented scholarships to members of Brent’s Club, in honor of their son, who died from drug overdose. It was an honor to meet the several young awardees, who came from difficult backgrounds & hear their courageous struggle to make a productive life for themselves.

Entertainment was provided by Sheila E & Pia Toscana, who had the SRO crowd jumpin with joy. The extensive auction featured such items as an Aspen Getaway, Jamaica Vacation, Super Bowl Tickets & Speaking role on “Bold & the Beautiful”. The well-healed crowd bid furiously on these & other items, and raised a tidy sum to prevent and cure drug addiction.

At another event, Project Angel Food turned their parking lot in Hollywood, into a stunning outdoor ballroom to raise funds to provide meals to our most vulnerable neighbors. Honorees included Jaime Lee Curtis & Jami & Klaus Heidegger, philanthropists & creators of Kiehls. Guests were treated to a special performance by Mary Wilson, Founding Member of The Supremes, & the menu was created by action star — Danny Trejo & his culinary staff!

Some of the distinguished guests included Sean Hayes, Joely Fisher, Jennifer Tilly & Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. Kudos to Marianne Williamson, Founder of Project Angel Food & the hard working staff for creating a special evening of love, sharing & support of those in need.


