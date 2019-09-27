Farrah Fawcett Foundation & Fear in the Sky Art Show

Sep 26th, 2019 0 Comment

Our wonderful Wallis Annenberg Center in BH was the perfect venue for a Tex-Mex Fiesta benefiting the Farrah Fawcett Foundation. The event celebrated the life & legacy of this “Special Angel”, ten years after her death. The star-studded event included a special honor to cancer survivor and actress Marcia Cross; as well as a touching tribute to the late wife of actor Fred Willard, philanthropist & writer Mary Willard.

Jaclyn Smith & Alana Stewart (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

The event was chaired by another Angel (still beautiful Jaclyn Smith) & Dr. Lawrence Piro. Among those enjoying the gourmet Tex-Mex menu sipping merry Margaritas were such luminaries as Billy Baldwin, Pam Dawber, Melanie Griffith & of course, Ryan O’Neil. Naturally, her bff, who produced a documentary on Farrah’s brave journey, Alana Stewart, was there to honor her friend. The FFF was created to provide funding for cutting edge cancer. With events like this — perhaps we shall eventually win the battle.

Honoree Marcia Cross (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

Renowned Art Dealer & Author Molly Barnes invited a group of prestigious guests to an art show FEAR IN THE SKY at the Fine Arts Gallery — West Los Angeles to a most unusual event. During the show, guests were attacked from the sky by drones, lights were lowered, and Alien type music was pumped into the room every half-hour of the 3 hour show!

Joel Diamond, actress Rebecca Holden, Dr. James Limabaugh & Molly Barnes, Curator (Photo Credit: Molly Barnes)

The event featured the work of 12 artists, including John Eden, whose art centers on the artist’s diverse take on flight, UFO’s & warfare. You may have the opportunity to visit this show until October 19th, free of charge at the West Los Angeles College, 9000 Overland Ave. in Culver City. Remember the theme: “You can run, but you cannot hide”.


As a television personality, guest speaker, newspaper reporter and columnist and one of the social arbiters of Los Angeles, Marci Weiner has touched every aspect of entertainment journalism. She has appeared as guest reporter on TV shows including Joan Rivers shows, Eye on LA, and the USA Network. In addition, she has hosted her own segments on Soap Talk, Hollywood Style and Hotline after Dark. You may contact Marci for info and invitations at [email protected]

You might also like:

Advertisement

© 2019 Entertainment Today. All rights reserved.
Entertainment Today, Inc.