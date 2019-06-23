Stars Gather to Light the Fire & Reel to Reel Supports LGBT

A gaggle of celebs lit up Mr. Chows in BH for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, and the launch of SAINT — a collection of modern prayer candles, to save lives. Music Legends Smokey Robinson & Suzanne de Passe joined Jaime Chung, Scott Eastwood, Ashley Green & others celebrated in grand style. Smokey showed off some of his famous dance moves, while baby photos were shared by new mom, Hillary Duff. Even Ex-wife of Will Smith, was spotted grooving to “Summertime” & Janet Gretsky jetted in to surprise her friends, Ira & Bill DeWitt who hosted the swingin soiree.

We were always a supporter of St. Jude & a friend of Danny & Rosemarie Thomas who established this charity. Let’s all light a Saints Prayer Candle to defeat cancer for all mankind.

At another event at The Hollywood Museum, Lilly Tomlin headed a crew of celebs to introduce a new exhibit featuring icons like Freddie Mercury, Ellen Degeneres and Cher honoring the LGBT community. The exhibit includes historic moments like the Black Cat Riots (1967) & the infamous sign that once hung at the entrance to Barney’s Beanery.

Some of the various celebs who came to support the cause included actress Lee Purcell, Stressand’s sister, Roslyn Kind, BH Housewife Lisa Vanderpump and young psychic Tyler Henry who gave me a free reading!

Kudos to Museum Founder & gracious hostess Danelle Dadigan who has invited us to many exciting events at “home away from home”. You are all welcome to see this exhibit as well as thousands of other artifacts & memorabilia from our favorite stars Wed – Sunday at 1000 Highland Ave. For further info, please call 323-464-7776. Maybe you will catch me in one of Max Factors makeup rooms!