Marilyn Monroe Exhibit & Freedoms Foundation Luncheon

Edwards-Lowell Gallery & The Andrew Weiss Gallery presented an Exhibition & Sale of MM photos at their private Opening Night celebration. There were an array of stars (many of them friends of Marilyn) in attendance, including Terry Moore, Ruta Lee, Courtney Stodden (who looks even sexier as a brunette) & MM look-a-like, Kassandra Carroll. We were all there to celebrate what would have been Marilyn’s 93rd Birthday, and sample a slice of the beautiful cake in her honor.

Available for purchase were an assortment of unique photos, many hand signed by the original photographer, ranging in price from $150 to $75,000. Bert Stern, who shot her for 1962 Vogue, at the Bel Air Hotel, six weeks before her death, never retouched her flaws. But then again, did she have any?

Kudos to Jeffrey Lehman & Paul Matsumoto for this tribute to the world’s most famous movie star & good luck to the opening of your new venue.

At another noteworthy event, 20 young high school students from local schools were honored with “Spirit of American Youth Leadership Awards.” The luncheon was sponsored by Freedoms Foundation of Valley Forge, who since 1949 have inducted over 5 million students in their citizenship programs. Do you know that 88% of their students volunteer in their community & are trained to become informed, responsible citizens.

Guest Speaker of the day was Dr. Gordon Lloyd, who spoke about ‘The Constitution. We received a copy of his tome “The Bill of Rights, — Core Documents, selected & introduced by Mr. Lloyd. As the cover of the invitation posed — there were group of Young Patriots with the American Flag.

Kudos to Diane Dushong, President, Rosemary Licata (Program Chairman) & the hardworking committee who put together a most interesting & informative afternoon that taught us all the responsibility of good citizenship.