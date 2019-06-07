Share Salutes Broadway & Thalians Mardi Gras Brunch

We have been a guest at SHARE’s Boomtown Bash for over 35 years, and can happily report they keep getting better & better. SHARE’s mission is to improve the lives of children with special needs & some of the myriad of charities who benefit include: CASA, Ahead With Horses Team Prime Time & many others. To date, they have raised over $65 million benefiting those in need in LA!

This year, Joni Berry, an original member, who helped found them 65 years ago was honored. The show featured the stunning SHARE Ladies. The gorgeous gals performed dazzling dance routines to Broadway hits — “Chicago”, “Something Rotten” & the memorable “Guys & Dolls”. We particularly enjoyed seeing our pal, Wealth Management Specialist, September Sarno (who raised tons of money for SHARE at her Bachelor Auctions) kick up her pretty heels. Also liked meeting former Ms. World, Corinna Fields, president of the organization — who never seems to age a year.

As a special treat, we were entertained by the Midtown Men, stars of the original “Jersey Boys” who brought the house down performing Hits of the 60’s. Some of the celebs & VIP’s who were jumping with joy included Joanna Carson, & the Hilton trio — Kathy, Paris & Nicky Hilton. A glorious group — enjoying a glorious evening indeed!

At another event, Actress/Singer Laine Kazan, performed at the May Mardi Gras Brunch Spectacular benefiting the Thalians President Club. Dr. Irwin Lehrhoff — Founder & President, presided over the event & BH Mayor, John A. Mirisch presented the Honoree Award to Maestro Grant Gershon, Conductor art the LA Opera & David Gindler, Artistic Director of the LA Master Chorale.

Angels awards were presented to Mary Bulgarelli, Jacqueline Burdorf, Sandra Krause & Jaclyn Rosenberg. Also credited was my friend, Madelyn Gussman, for her generous contribution to the cause – “Operation Mend” at UCLA. Kudos to Stephanie Hibler — who coordinated this exciting event.