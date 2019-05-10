The Beatles Revisited in Beverly Hills & Royal Society of St. George

BritWeek is a long-established non-profit whose aim is to promote the innovation, cultural and business links between California & Great Britain in the unique setting of Hollywood. Founded 11 years ago by entertainment mogul, Nigel Lythgoe, we were privileged to attend the Opening Night at our own Wallis Theatre in BH, which was transformed into the Legendary Cavern Club in Liverpool, where the Iconic Beatles got their start.

The world premiere of “The Beat Goes On” a documentary about this magical, musical was hosted by John Lennon’s sister, Julia Baird, attracted such celebs as George Hamilton (accompanied by his former wife, Alana (Mrs. Rod Stewart), Priscilla Presley, CEO of Apple Records Jack Oliver & Blondie’s, Clem Burke.

But the real score of the evening were the Cavern Club Beatles, the first & only resident band endorsed by the iconic club. All four members were born & raised in Liverpool & watching them perform was like experiencing the original Fab Four! Like many others in the SRO crowd, we took off our shoes & shook our stuff to the timeless tunes of the Beatonic Beatles.

While on the British Beat, we were pleased to attend A Royal Afternoon Tea at the Peninsula Hotel to celebrate The Society of St. George. Gorgeous “Chairman of the Tea”, Ratru Muda Princess Karen Cantrell hosted the event, who advised us “Hats are essential”. Princess Karen invited a maximum of 34 members & guests to partake in this elegant event, which featured acclaimed British Soprano, Summer Watson, who has performed at Buckingham Palace. Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II was Patron for the celebration, and among the attendees were PR Pro, Roger Neal, Dr Danne King, Chevalier Peter L. Ecken, Ambassador Jason Rios & our friend, Robyn Schreiber, who is always traveling around the world, spreading her love & good deeds to those less fortunate.