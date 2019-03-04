4th Annual Roger Neal Oscar Viewing Party

How exciting it was to attend Roger Neal’s Oscar Viewing Party at the famed Palladium, operated by Live Nation. Do you know it was the first time in 50 years since an Oscar party was held in this venue? We were overwhelmed by the beautiful restoration, and the good looking crowd of over 600 guests.

One feature of the evening was the ICON Awards presented to such Legends as Loretta Swit (Mash), Laine Kazan (My Favorite Year), Ernie Hudson (Ghostbusters) Bernie Kopell (Love Boat), presented to him by Dawn Wells (Gilligan’s Island), & Michael Learned (The Waltons) to name a few. Also receiving the Philanthropy Award was actress (two time Golden Globe nominee,) Kira Reed Lorsch, who replaced the Late Debbie Reynolds as President of The Thalians. Among the Presenters, actor Joe Cortese was particularly excited when “Green Book” won for Best Picture — after all he played an important role in this film!

Another fab feature of this gala event was the After Party. Many of the cast & crew of nominated pictures attended, including Oscar nominated Tan Kheng Hua (star of “Crazy Rich Asians”.)

Entertainment at the After Party included RB pop sensation, 22 year old recording artist Roger Neal & his dancers, followed by Richard Halpern’s Hollywood Cavalcade Show (from the Cicada Club) & special guests performing high-brow music from the 20’s and 30’s. Even Phil Crosby (Bing’s Grandson) warbled “Pennies From Heaven”. What a blast!

During the event, 4 charities were spotlighted: Environmental Charity Schools, Love From Music City, The Hollywood Museum & The Robert H. Lorsch Foundation .They all received generous checks from Roger & Lynn Neal& their partners, Maryanne & Thomas Lai to benefit their causes. Kudos to the hosts & PR Pro Edward Lozzi (Media Director) who coordinated their extensive red carpet of over 100 stars. Truly an evening to remember!