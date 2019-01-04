4th Annual Roger Neal Oscar Viewing Dinner

For over 20 years, we were invited to attend the Night of 100 Stars, hosted by Norby Walters, with the assistance of PR Pro Edward Lozzi. Since Walters retirement, Lozzi has joined forces with Roger & Lynn Neal, and they are set to produce the Party of the Century at the newly renovated Hollywood Palladium. This legendary venue, which can be set up for 800 for dinner, will also host an after-party, that will welcome Oscar winners to celebrate their wins!

Entertainment live on stage will include 22 yr old R&B pop sensation Roger Neal & his dancers & a live band from LA’s Cicada Club. The ICON Awards will be presented to Loretta Swit (MASH), Oscar nominee Robert Forster, Laine Kazan & Grammy Nominee, Frank Stallone (who has the dreamiest voice in town) may warble a tune or two.

Four charities will be spotlighted & receive a donation from the Neals & their partners Maryanne & Thomas Lei. These include Environmental Charter Schools, Love from Music City, The Hollywood Museum & The Robert Lorsch Foundation.

Some of the more than 100 Stars confirmed to attend include: Lou Ferrigno (Incredible Hulk), Dee Wallace (ET), Dawn Wells (Gilligans Island), & Michael Learned (Little House). We even learned that Dr. Paul Nasiff (Botched) will be on hand — he would be an interesting interview! In addition, the Neals annual Oscar Gift Suite will be held on Oscar day (Feb. 24th) at the Palladium, where stars will receive a gift bag filled with couture and service brands worth $20k.

There are a limited number of dinner seats available for $1,000 and $250 for the after party tickets. Call the ticket office at 424-245-8569. Hope to see you there!